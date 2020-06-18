25 Years Ago – June 22, 1995
Photos of any past Apricot Fiesta activities are welcomed in the Fiesta’s annual photo contest. Professional and amateur divisions will be judged separately.
Dennis Sigona is leaving the local school district after six years as its director of curriculum.
The Planning Commission will consider a capital improvement program for the city that covers the next five years. The largest expenditure would be some $831,000 in street improvements, including a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 33 and Las Palmas Avenue.
50 Years Ago – June 18, 1970
Receiving the annual American Legion good citizenship award this year are eighth-grade graduates Dwayne Hooper and Nadine Bettencourt.
Army Spec. 4 Antonio Silva, 21, is the fourth local serviceman who has been killed in action in Vietnam.
Outboard racing champion Ernie Rose of Patterson will be competing this weekend in the annual North-South championship at the O’Neil Forebay near Los Banos. Rose has won the national title in his class in nine of the past 12 years.
The Patterson Panzies, with Susie Frunz on the mound, won a pair of games this past week. Leading the Panzies at the plate were Yvette Barbaste, De4anna Soares, Kathy Vetro, Karen Koos, and Gretta Lawrence.
75 Years Ago – June 22, 1945
Vernon Hansen has been promoted to captain in the Army Air Force.
Pvt. Matie Mancebo has arrived home after having been rescued from a German prison camp. He was hospitalized for malnutrition following his release.
Ed Tyler has received his military release after serving three years in the Pacific.
Staff Sgt. Ivan Stewart writes that he met up with his brother Billy while serving in the Philippines, and together they looked up George Pedroni and had a chicken dinner.
100 Years Ago – June 17, 1920
The Patterson Grammar School has run out of space. Some classes are now being held in the basement, as 423 youngsters are enrolled. The school board will this fall consider adding four new rooms.
All farmers and business owners are invited to meet Friday night in the Justice Court building to consider plans for this year’s local fair. Much interest has already been shown, according to directors of the Patterson Fair Association, and the event is now only two months away.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
