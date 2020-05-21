25 Years Ago – May 25, 1995
The duties of the mayor, a seat currently held by Tim Durbin, were debated this week by the City Council. He apparently looked into allegations against the police chief made to the civil grand jury. Council members pointed out that personnel matters were the responsibility of the city manager.
Jeffrey Parker suddenly resigned this week as Patterson’s city manager.
50 Years Ago – May 21, 1970
Paul Loumena is the valedictorian of this year’s senior class at Patterson High, with Chris Johnson named salutatorian. Elected president of the student body for the coming year was John Barbaste, with Jeff Chin to serve as his vice president.
Jim Schimpf has been elected president of the Patterson Lions Club for the coming year.
The Big John Strong traveling circus will be playing in Patterson next week, brought here by the Northmead Parent-Teacher Association.
The Patterson High frosh-soph baseball team won the league championship with one game remaining to be played. They currently have a 15-1 record, having lost only their opener. They join the tennis and track teams as league champs.
75 Years Ago – May 25, 1945
As Patterson plans for a record observance of Memorial Day, the community’s death count climbed to 21. The latest was Ensign Philip Noble who died in an airplane training crash near Livermore.
Patterson High will graduate 28 seniors tonight at its annual commencement exercise.
Interest was extremely light this week with no opposition to incumbents on the ballot in local school board elections. Only 27 ballots were cast in the elementary board election and only 22 for the high school board.
Pvt. Matie Mancebo has been released from a German prisoner of war camp. Word also has been received of three locals being wounded in action – Walter McGuire of Grayson and Louie Alberti and Jacob Addington of Patterson.
100 Years Ago – May 20, 1920
A record price for a local land purchase has been recorded. William Sheriffs of San Jose paid $1500 an acre for 61 acres of orchard property north of the Colony. The buyer also owns Hotel Hughson in Modesto.
The Women’s Improvement Club made nearly $600 on the sale of refreshments during last weeks Chautauque celebration.
The newly organized Commercial Bank here this week filed its incorporation papers in Modesto.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.