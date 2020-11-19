25 Years Ago – November 17, 1995
Patterson’s taxable sales set a new all-time high in the second quarter of this year, besting the 3rd quarter of 1993, which had been the previous high.
Taxable sales here totaled $12,563,000 in the April through June period, compared with just over $11 million. The increase totaled 14 percent.
The PHS Tiger football team returned to its TVL roots (hard-nosed, smash-mouth football) as it ran for 322 yards and a playoff victory of 24-12 over the host Summerville Bears. Shawn Keyes led the team rushing for 184 yards on just 11 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Robbie Cozart added another 97 yards on 17 carries. Next Friday, the Tigers travel to Bear River.
50 Years Ago – November 19, 1970
Gilbert Borba Jr. has opened his new Shell station on Highway 33.A major fire destroyed the old building earlier this year.
Clyde “Dad” Kirk will turn a very spry 97 this Thanksgiving Day.
The All-TVL football team was announced, and the Tigers have three players on the first team. John Barbaste and Tony Lomeli were named to the Offensive team, Barbaste as a lineman and Lomeli as a tight end. John Boschi was named to the Defense unit as a linebacker. Four other Tigers were named to the second team, Mike Morrison, Lonnie Wright, and Jeff Chin on Offense, and Craig Bettencourt on Defense. All players are seniors except Lomeli, who is a junior.
The city of Patterson began a community cleanup drive this week. The city is charging a nominal 85 cents for every five minutes of pickup time, but nothing for hauling.
75 Years Ago – November 23, 1945
The San Joaquin Hay Growers Association plans to build a new office building in Westley, which is expected to cost about $2500.
Robert Apland, Victor Kolding, and Purvis Sperry have received their discharge papers.
Pfc. William Cryer, who received extensive injuries in battles, received his Army discharge after long-term hospitalization. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star after being wounded in the South Pacific.
The PHS varsity football team won the league championship and finished with a 6-1 record, losing only to Edison of Stockton early in the season. Members of the team included Domingues Trinta, Harold Nelson, Julius Boschi, Floren Grischott, Harold Arambel, Roland Halseth, Bruce Selander, Joe Bettencourt, Seymour Brunoni, Leo Halseth, John Ielmini, John Nunes, Ronald Ghisletta, Orville Campbell and Jerry Maisetti.
100 Years Ago – November 25, 1920
By a vote of 114 to 4, area residents have approved the formation of the West Stanislaus Irrigation District.
The Patterson Fair ran $1600 in the red this year, and directors are considering ways to cut the deficit.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
