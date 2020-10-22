25 Years Ago – October 23, 1995
Patterson’s new city manager is George T. Lambert, approved by the City Council 0n a 4-0-1 vote. He had previously been the City Manager of Norco in Riverside County.
The Tiger Pride football team managed to stay undefeated thanks to their special teams. Shaun Keyes and Ruben Cantu both returned kickoffs for 80 yards as the Tigers beat the Hilmar Yellowjackets, 20-13.
50 Years Ago – October 29, 1970
Patterson area voters will trek to the polls for the fifth time next Tuesday to decide on whether to sell bonds for the construction of new school buildings.
City garbage rates will go up on Dec. 1. It was decided this week by the City Council. Residential rates will go from $1.45 a month to $1.80, with an unlimited number of cans allowed. The garbage fund ran over $7000 in the red last year.
Thomas Klein has received the Bronze Star for exceptional heroism for action he took in ground combat a year ago in Vietnam.
The PHS band is raising funds for new uniforms.
75 Years Ago – October 26, 1945
Police Chief Dan Kelsay has been asked by the City Council to crack down on bicycle riders on downtown sidewalks, who are a menace to pedestrians.
The organization of a new company will engage in warehousing and processing local crops was announced this week. A right-of-way along the railroad has been purchased, and tile may be manufactured here as well.
Tech Sgt. Lawrence Kolding is back home after receiving his discharge from the Army Air Force. He served two-and-a-half years in the Pacific.
Frank Herger Jr. has arrived in Tokyo with a replacement unit, while John Grischott Jr. is in Manila in the infantry.
100 Years Ago – October 28, 1920
The local Lutheran Church has scheduled a day of the program this Sunday that will include the laying of a cornerstone. The building was constructed in 1913 after being organized in 1911. It currently has 127 members. About a dozen visiting pastors are expected to attending the Sunday event.
The city has ordered some 800 feet of fire hose.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.