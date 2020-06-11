25 Years Ago – June 15, 1995
An unusual wildlife phenomenon is being recorded this year in the flooded lowlands of the San Joaquin River. Blue herons, snowy egrets and ducks as nesting in abundance in the large trees.
A number of Self-Help homes are under construction in four different groups in the new Country Hollow subdivision on Patterson’s north side.
Emily De Palma, to be a junior at Patterson High this fall, will soon embark on a trip to Hong Kong through the Teen Mania Misson Ministries based in Tulsa, Ok.
50 Years Ago – June 11, 1970
The Bob English family will host a girl from Greece, Mary Koskina, under the American Field Service program. She will be a senior at Patterson High.
Senior Don Green has been chosen as the top athlete in this year’s graduating class at Patterson High.
The Patterson Lone Stars have been declared the winner of this year’s Latin American League after play was discontinued over a difference in league rules. The Lone Stars ended 5-1 with the Patterson Tigres in second place at 5-3.
Loretta Minter will reign over this weekend’s F.D.E.S. celebration.
75 Years Ago – June 15, 1945
Oakdale’s chief of police, Dan Kelsay, will move to the same position here on July 1. He will succeed Carl Busengdal, who will manage the local cemetery.
A Navy flier was killed here Wednesday morning while undertaking bombing practice at the local range in the hills. Fire Chief O.S. Ball witnessed the crash and rushed to the scene.
Lt. (sg) Muir Woolley arrived home from Key West on a 14-day leave. He has been a blimp officer the past couple of years in both North and South America That duty included service at an isolated base in the Amazon.
100 Years Ago – June 10, 1920
Patterson High alumni are in the process of forming an alumni association. Thelma Moriarty has been chosen to serve as its president. The group will soon hold an evening banquet at the school.
City Hall recently mailed out 60 questionnaires asking local residents their preference for installing a sewer system throughout the community. Of the 60 who responded, 56 were in favor of the proposal.
A large grain fire west of Patterson Friday afternoon destroyed some 500 acres belonging to H. Jones and Manuel Azevedo.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
