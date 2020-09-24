25 Years Ago – September 26, 1995
The Patterson Gateway project, a 50-acre commercial development near the I-5 freeway, has received a grant extension from the federal government to allow developer Dominic Speno time to piece together the project’s finals pieces.
Speno said Wednesday from his Belmont office that the project, officially named Villa Del Lago, is still a “go”.
The Patterson Tigers football team moved to 2-0 with a 20-14 victory over their hosts, the Summerville Bears. Quarterback Tony Lomeli led the way completing 11 of 13 passes for 182 yards and two touchdown passes, a 38 yarder to Ruben Cantu and 25 yards to Adam Terrero. Summerville made the game closer with 14 points in the last 5 minutes of the game.
50 Years Ago – October 1, 1970
James Pearson, still spry and chipper, will celebrate his 100th birthday this Friday.
Downtown Patterson businesses will be open late this Thursday when they stage their fourth annual Moonlight Madness Sale, a zany event that offers much fun and sociability along with plenty of real bargains.
Helen and Roland Lopes were honored by family and friends on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary.
75 Years Ago – September 28, 1945
The sale of the Patterson Bakery by brothers Mario and Alfonso Ielmini was announced this week. The partnership of John Olcott and Harry Hoefler will assume the ownership, buying out the Ielmini brothers who have operated the business for the last 24 years.
The Halley Memorial Pool on the high school grounds closed for the season after a record season that nearly tripled that of a year ago.
100 Years Ago – September 23, 1920
Patterson’s first census as a city lists a total of 694 within its boundaries. Modesto, the largest city in the county, has a population of 9241.
An important community meeting will be held at the grammar school to discuss raising needed local funding for a Carnegie library. The Carnegie Foundation contribution of $3000 is imperiled unless local funding is guaranteed.
The aerodrome will close this week as evenings become cooler. The showing of films will return to the theater. Last Friday evening, some 40 couples used the aerodrome floor for dancing before its removal.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
