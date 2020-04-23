25 Years Ago – April 27, 1995
Vera McGee of Patterson is one of five women in Stanislaus County selected as recipients of the annual Senior Awards given during Older Americans Month. She is president of the Food Pantry board, manager of the Brown Bag program at Grayson, served as a volunteer for the local Clothes Closet, helped to plan the Senior Center and is now president of the board, is co-chairman of the Fiesta’s Recipe Contest, and works weekly at St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store.
Over 700 children and their parents turned out Saturday for the Westside Community Alliance’s Kids’ Day event.
Boy Scout Troop 81 has returned from making its annual outing to Lava Beds National Monument near the Oregon border where nighttime temperatures dropped into the low 20s.
50 Years Ago – April 23, 1970
Corlis “Corky” Bessey was re-elected mayor when the City Council met this week.
Nolan Petz is the only person to file for the school board to represent the Rising Sun area. He will be appointed and take office immediately.
Patterson High’s mile relay team set a new school record last weekend when it won the event at the Hughson Invitational in a time of 3:35.0. Team members are Al Lomeli, Tom Morris, Steve Farinha and Pete Lucich. Lomeli also won the 880.
75 Years Ago – April 27, 1945
The second week of the local clothing drive to benefit war refugees brought in nearly six tons last weekend. A final pickup in the Colony is scheduled for this weekend.
Transfer of the Del Puerto Cemetery property to the newly organized Patterson Cemetery District has been approved by the association’s shareholders.
Tony Santos won the grand championship award at the annual Future Farmers Stock Show held here last weekend. His Holstein heifer calf was named the best animal in the show.
Lt. (jg) Walton Allen was in charge of handling the landing of a 1000-bed hospital that day after troops landed on Okinawa.
Sgt. Edward Correia writes that he is now in France serving as a radio gunner on a B-26 bomber.
Margaret Andrews has been named valedictorian of this year’s graduating class at Patterson High. Gerald Melbo is salutatorian.
100 Years Ago – April 22, 1920
Issue not available in files
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
