25 Years Ago – July 6, 1995
Sandie Segoviano, no stranger to the county library system, is the new manager of the local branch. A re-dedication party is planned for Saturday as hours are expanded.
Local law enforcement is paying particular attention to speeders on Poppy Avenue at the request of residents.
The school district’s Board of Trustees will appoint a committee of citizens to work toward passage of a $3 million bond issue late this year.
50 Years Ago – July 2, 1970
The California Bicentennial celebration will reach Patterson today when riders on El Camino Viejo, the Old Road, reach this community on their trip north. A downtown parade will be held at noon with many local entries, with a barbecue in the park to follow. Many local businesses will close for the festivities.
The Great Police Chase passed through Patterson Thursday. It was a relay between Los Angeles and San Francisco police officers running from one city to the other.
Receiving degrees recently from Fresno State College were area students Robert Vizzolini, Dale Johnson Carol Anderson, Roger Bloom, Timothy Cox, Gary Kirk, and Brooks Ohlson.
75 Years Ago – July 6, 1945
Patterson’s 12th annual Horsethief Bend celebration has signed up several noted riders for its rodeo, including a clown. The event is two weeks away.
With apricot picking in full blast, tonnage prices of up to a record $115 are being paid.
Lt. John Gill is home after his release from a German prison camp where he was held for 15 months. “No complaints,” he reports.
Sgt. Manuel Iturreria is home on furlough from the European Theatre. He has been a gunner with a bomber crew and has logged 24 missions. He was hospitalized after one crack-up.
Pfc. Emil Burch, Jr. was wounded in action on Okinawa in early May; it has been learned. He incurred a compound fracture of the right leg.
Sgt. Emerald Vincent has received his discharge after 26 months overseas in Europe.
100 Years Ago – July 1, 1920
Issue not available in files
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
