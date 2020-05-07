25 Years Ago – May 11, 1995
Local mail carriers will be picking up non-perishable food items this coming week while participating in the 1995 National Association of Letter Carriers food drive.
Patterson Mayor Tim Durbin, elected to office last November, has given his state-of-the-city address to this newspaper for publication. His number one goal is approval of a workable development agreement for the Creekside housing project.
50 Years Ago – May 7, 1970
The Patterson Lions Club has purchased a new portable resuscitator for the Westley Fire Department.
The Patterson Beautification Committee will continue for at least one more year and plans to plant an additional 200 trees around the community. John V. Azevedo will continue as chairman.
John Broggi and John Ramos have retired from the volunteer fire department, and Tony Days and Harold Hill have been installed as new members.
75 Years Ago – May 11, 1945
The first German prisoners of war have arrived at the Vernalis Labor Camp. The 251 prisoners will be used to harvest guayule and later work on the El Solyo Ranch.
It is now reported that Pfc. Carl Marler died of wounds while serving in Germany. He had previously been reported missing in action.
The War Food Administration will present a top award Wednesday to the Libby, McNeill & Libby milk condensing plant here. The plant will then fly a special flag.
Carl Busengdal has resigned after serving 12 years as Patterson’s chief of police. He will become the caretaker at the newly formed cemetery district.
100 Years Ago – May 6, 1920
Both local school boards have taken action to raise the salaries of teachers. The minimum for elementary staffers was increased from $819 a year to $1200, with the maximum upped from $945 to $1400. At the high school the minimum went from $1100 to $1500 and the maximum from $1300 to $1800. The district decided to share a new music and art teacher.
Patterson’s Chautauqua entertainment will begin Monday and continue for five days.
The new Commercial Bank will have nine directors when chartered. They are W.W. Cox, J.H. Evans, B.H. Nelson, F.E. McConnell, H.V. Bridgford, W.W. Zacharias, Frank Cox, W.W. Giddings and H.L. Heintz.
Patterson High debaters finished second in the county league behind undefeated Newman.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
