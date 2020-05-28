25 Years Ago – June 1, 1995
Patterson’s Chuck Marble uses technology as his major hobby. He’s down-loaded a NASA database program onto his computer and even talks with astronauts.
Our downtown Del Puerto Hotel is again up for sale by owner Vee Hooper.
This weekend’s 25th annual Apricot Fiesta is expected to be a big one. All-class high school reunions will be held at the hotel.
After the departure of Jeff Parker, Ignacio Lopez has been named the city’s interim city manager. Lopez, who has worked for the city for 21 years, serves as Patterson’s director of public works.
50 Years Ago – May 28, 1970
City government is working on the approval of a cable TV franchise for Patterson.
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held this Saturday at Patterson District Cemetery, with Legion Post #168 in charge. Last year the legion decorated the cemetery roadways for the first time with an Avenue of Flags and will put out over 24 again this year.
The West Stanislaus Rural Fire Protection District will order a new fire truck for use combating rural blazes. The cost will be $32,000.
75 Years Ago – June 1, 1945
Practice bombing in the hills west of town started six fires this past week. The largest, on the Hansen property, burned about 250 acres of rangeland.
Patterson’s Memorial Day ceremony was impressive. Marching in the procession was Patterson’s oldest veteran, A. Perry, who served in the Sioux Indian Wars. He is 84.
This newspaper has started the Hammond Hospital Phone Fund that will pay for phone calls home for injured military vets.
Eighth-grade graduation was held Monday evening for 48 Las Palmas students. Receiving the American Legion’s citizenship awards were Evelyn Redford and Buddy Ingebretsen.
Cpl. Manuel Relvas is home on a 30-day leave. He serves in the military police and will report to Camp Beale. He has served in Egypt.
Word has been received of the death of Pvt. Andrew Williams who was killed in action on Luzon in April. He was 27 and has previously been wounded twice.
100 Years Ago – May 27, 1920
Issue not available in files
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
