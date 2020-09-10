25 Years Ago – September 12, 1995
The Del Puerto Hospital recorded its seventh consecutive month in the red, showing a net loss of $39,000 for July. Directors don’t expect August to be any better.
Patterson High School’s football team, Tiger Pride, started the season off with a 14-6 victory over their west side rival, the Gustine Redskins. The Redskins avoided a shutout when they scored with 44 seconds left in the game. Robbie Cozart and Shawn Keyes scored touchdowns for the Tigers.
50 Years Ago – September 19, 1970
It was announced this week that a 62-home subdivision has been planned on the south side of Las Palmas Avenue across the street from Weber Avenue.
Stark’s crossing south of Westley, scene of many accidents over the years, is finally being straightened after several years of planning by the state Division of Highways.
US Air Force Airman First Class, John Hogrefe, has been transferred to McClellan Air Force Base in California. Hogrefe, a 1969 graduate of PHS, is part of the Aerospace Defense Command, which protects the US against hostile aircraft and missiles.
75 Years Ago – September 14, 1945
The Patterson Boy Scouts have ended their wartime scrap paper drive, which began in December 1943. Since then, they have collected over 70 tons. This was the top in the Yosemite Area Council and earned the troop the coveted Eisenhower award for collecting half a ton per scout.
Sgt. Clifford Jepson has received his discharge after serving in the Army Air Force since February 1942. He served in the African and European theaters. Pfc Frank Meyers and Pfc Pete Grichott also have returned home from Army duty.
Major Louie Martin has returned home for the first time since 1941. He saw 33 months of action in the African and Mediterranean areas and was much decorated. He earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, both for flying secret missions to British bases established under the noses of the Nazis in Greece.
100 Years Ago – September 9, 1920
Azevedo Brothers Holsteins did extremely well at the State Fair. Their animals took a first, third and fifth in their class.
Meanwhile, the financial results of the recent Patterson Fair were released this week. The cost to produce it was about $13,000, and it ran a deficit of some $700.
Patterson High has a record enrollment this fall, with 72 attending classes, including 31 freshmen. Clarence Foster has been elected president of the student body.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
