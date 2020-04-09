25 Years Ago – April 13, 1995
Not only were Hughson’s softball and baseball teams undefeated in league play when they faced the Patterson Tigers, but both were shut out in outstanding defensive efforts by the locals.
The Resource Conservation Service office, which has been located in Patterson for over 40 years, may not soon be moving after all. District Conservationist Mike McElhiney. Plans call for a county agriculture center here to be completed in January.
50 Years Ago – April 9, 1970
Four City Council candidates vying for three seats on the panel will square off in a public forum Sunday evening at the Evangelical Covenant Church. It is the first public debate of council candidates in memory.
Two palm trees on the old East Las Palmas Avenue leading to the river were damaged by fire that brought out the local department. Youth from the honor camp were burning fronds when a wind suddenly scattered sparks.
75 Years Ago – April 13, 1945
The City Council has chosen to ban livestock – cows, goats, sheep and pigs – from residential areas within the city.
A used clothing drive to benefit needy refugees in liberated countries is planning this Saturday in Patterson. The Cub Scouts and Junior Red Cross volunteers will be going door-to-door.
Plans to convert the Vernalis Labor Camp, recently built for the federal guayule project and later taken over by the Army, into a German prisoner of war facility, have been approved. A housing search is now underway for guayule workers needed this spring. Some 250 prisoners are planned with guard towers yet to be constructed.
Billy Conroy, son of Alice Conroy, saw military action at Iwo Jima while serving with the Naval Armed Guard aboard a merchant ship.
100 Years Ago – April 8, 1920
The city will have its first municipal election Monday since incorporation in December. Voters will cast their ballots at the Justice Court building on South Third Street which will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Chicago man, Alex Leaf, has purchased three lots on which to build a home here, although he has never visited the community. He will become Patterson’s first tailor.
The Patterson High girls this week lost a baseball game at Dos Palos, 51-42. The game was played indoors, that accounting for the many runs.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
