25 Years Ago – September 19, 1995
Patterson garbage rates increases will be the featured agenda item when the City Council meets this week. The increases for both residential and commercial customers would “enable the city to purchases badly needed new equipment and modernize its waste management operation.”
The Girls Varsity Volleyball team has finished its pre-season with a record of 10-2. They are heading into TVL League play this week. Leading the Lady Tigers has been Michelle Weatherford, Toneshia Stewart, Jennifer Klein and Melanie Reichmuth.
50 Years Ago – September 24, 1970
The new English building at Patterson High is nearing completion. It will cost the school district $110,000.
The Patterson High Football team had a tough opening game when they hosted Silver Creek of San Jose last Saturday night. The school which has a student body of 1800 defeated the Tigers 33-0. This Friday the PHS Tigers will play the first game on the new Central Catholic field.
75 Years Ago – September 21, 1945
A Modesto physician spoke before the Patterson Rotary Club Wednesday noon and told the group that a community hospital here was urgently needed. A 20-bed facility would cost between $125,000 and 150,000 he estimated.
The fate of the final prisoner of war from Patterson was learned this week. Leonard Corbin, who had enlisted in the Marine Corps just prior to the Pearl Harbor attack and who was captured in the early day of the war, died on Oct. 24, 1944, when a Japanese prison ship was torpedoed.
Dr. E.G. Allen has installed the latest X-ray equipment in his office, costing about $3600.
Tech Sgt. Frank Frunz received his discharge after four-and-a-half years in the Army.
100 Years Ago – September 16, 1920
Patterson new Masonic Lodge is completing the purchase of the Leverton building on North Third Street to be used has a meeting place. Organizations have been using the hall for that purpose, and the Patterson Irrigator office is located there.
Some 25 workmen have begun to remove the tracks of the Patterson & Western Railroad in the hills west of the city.
N.W. Thompson stallions swept most of the give classes at the state fair, taking first, second and third places in four of them.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
