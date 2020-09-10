Although the first day of school didn’t go without a hitch, remote learning got off to a pretty good start for Patterson students.
While visiting Northmead Elementary, several teachers confirmed that all of their students were present on the first day, which is no small feat in a traditional classroom setting, let alone during pandemic inspired distance learning.
Teachers reviewed sign-in instructions, led their students through “brain break” physical exercises, and taught lessons. The same as every year before with a minor change in location, so to speak.
Ms. Thompson teaches kindergarten. All of her students were present, attentive, and engaged during the 90-minute class this morning. She held up picture cards to remind students to mute or unmute their microphones. It’s a bit of a departure from asking students to quiet down or quit talking to their classmates but one that will soon become normal.
Some students had difficulty signing into their district e-mail accounts, causing office staff and the IT department to be inundated by phone calls this morning. However, the school staff is confident that these technical issues will all get worked out by the IT team that is busy assisting parents and students.
All students should have their own Chromebook to access their district e-mail and virtual classrooms. If your student does not have a Chromebook yet, you can schedule an appointment with the IT department to check one out. If your student is experiencing tech issues, the IT team is available by phone at 895-7731.
