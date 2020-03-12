For his work helping to promote literacy efforts Phil Alfano, superintendent of Patterson Joint Unified School District, received the Jean and Clyde Dunlap Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Cause of Literacy at the 21st annual luncheon hosted by the Literacy Network of Stanislaus County on Friday, March 6, at the Peterson Event Center in Modesto.
PJUSD Superintendent Phil Alfano wins Dunlap Award
- By PI staff
