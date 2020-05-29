Smoldering heat and an alternative graduation ceremony did not dampen the spirit of the graduation class of 2020 as Patterson High School hosted a drive-thru ceremony to honor the seniors on Thursday, May 28.
There were plenty of smiles on display for what was still a special event for all involved. Each student was entitled to bring one vehicle full of family. Families lined their vehicles up on North Seventh Street. The caravan was funneled into the Dave Klein Gymnasium parking lot and did a counterclockwise circle through the designated area.
With music playing to create a festive atmosphere in the background, students got out donning their cap and gowns and received their diplomas and a picture in front of a Patterson High School banner. The students then returned to their vehicles and drove off. Only grad students were allowed to leave the vehicle. The event ran from 2-7:20 p.m.
“I think it was great for students and their families to be able to come and get recognized and kind of go through, albeit a drive-thru ceremony, still go through the graduation ceremony,” Patterson High Principal David Smith said. “It was great for our staff to be out here to see students go through also. I think it was a good experience for everybody.”
