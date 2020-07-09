The pageantry and communal celebration may not have been in the cards for the PRIDE scholarship awards this year due to COVID-19, but despite the challenges, the organization was successful in giving out over 100 scholarships to local students who are advancing to higher education.
PRIDE scholarship organization President Kathryn Whitney explained that it was critical that local students were honored, especially given the context of the senior class of 2020’s high school tenure abrupt ending.
“It was so important. We felt that this class of 2020 missed so many of the milestones in their senior year. I felt for them. We all felt for them,” Whitney said.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, the organization was unable to hold the typical ceremony that Patterson residents have been accustomed to seeing. On Monday, June 29, the organization posted a video to their Facebook thanking contributors and commending students for their hard work before reading the list of scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.
Students received instructions in the mail on how to claim their scholarship since nobody was able to receive the awards in person.
PRIDE relied on local donations from businesses and service members to help fundraise for the scholarships this year. Usually, the organization would hold events to help fundraise for local standout academics. Whitney thanked those who donated and was very thankful for the help during what is a trying time for everyone.
Whitney shared that despite the challenges, the restrictions on gatherings may present for the organization’s ability to fundraise and present awards for next year that the program will continue to provide scholarships regardless. The organization is looking at virtual options as a substitute for what would normally be in-person fundraising events this fall. She was confident that the organization would continue to honor Patterson graduates with the help of strong support.
“PRIDE will continue on. We have the support of the community, businesses, and service organizations,” Whitney said. “There is no doubt PRIDE will continue next year.”
PRIDE has been awarding scholarships to Patterson students since 2002. With local support, the organization has no intention of breaking that streak.
Here is a complete list of all the award recipients:
Apricot Fiesta Chris Bingham Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$500
Apricot Fiesta Kitty Lambert Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$500
Apricot Fiesta Molly-Sue Buchanan Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$500
Betty Carlson Memorial Scholarship-Ariana Camacho Gallegos-$1500
Bingham Family Memorial Scholarship-Adrian Ornelas-$2000
Bob and Linda Days Memorial Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$250
Boyarsky Family Memorial Scholarship-Lauren Lee-$1000
Bryan DeGroot Memorial Scholarship-Mikaela Sanchez Findanque-$850
Bunny Drew Memorial Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$250
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Yesny Mendez Calderon-$600
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Kimberly Garcia-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Tatyana Lewis-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Stephanie Camarillo-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Freshta Aziz-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Linda Tamayo-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Louis Lopez-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Aniyah Thomas-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Dawn Ikezue-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$400
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$300
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$200
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$100
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$100
Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$100
Chuck and Martha Thompson Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$500
Del Mar Farms Scholarship-Angeline Dauz-$1000
Faith Logistics-Nelesone Le’i-$1000
Frank Herger Memorial Scholarship-Emily Maciel Rodriguez-$1000
Friends of the Library Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Alondra Venegas-$600
Friends of the Library Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Jessica Trans-$500
Gridiron John Barbaste Memorial Scholarship-Obadiah Godbolt-$500
Irrigation Design and Construction Scholarship-Kahyla Brambila-$500
Joel Ramiez Memorial Scholarship-Amirah Okitukunda-$1500
John Barbaste Memorial Scholarship-Natalie Villanueva-$1500
Maddy Houk Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$1000
Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$1000
Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$1000
Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$1000
Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$1000
Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$1000
Mathematical Association of Patterson Scholarship-Dominik Gutierrez Morales-$500
Moms Club of Patterson Scholarship-Delihla Garcia-$800
Moms Club of Patterson Scholarship-Isaiah Gallegos-$700
Mr. and Mrs. Shig Yamamoto Memorial Scholarship-Kateren Toledo-$500
Mr. and Mrs. Shig Yamamoto Memorial Scholarship-Maricela Vargas-$500
Oak Valley Community Bank Scholarship-Isaiah Gallegos-$500
Patterson Association of Teachers Scholarship-Charlotte Jones-$500
Patterson Education Foundation Scholarship-Jasmin Tello Esparza-$500
Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Jessica Waybright-$1500
Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Gianna Groves-$1500
Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Kahlya Brambila-$800
Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Alexander Alvarez-$700
Patterson Historical Barnstormers Scholarship-Cassandra Gracia-$400
Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Melissa Murillo-$500
Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Osmara Osorio-$400
Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Angeline Dauz-$300
Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Grant Kelly-$800
Patterson Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Jazmine Perez-$800
Patterson Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Charlotte Jones-$700
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Carli Medina-$500
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Junior Cruz Mercado-$500
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Abbigail Naranjo-$300
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Bernadette Maese-$300
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Cassandra Gracia-$900
Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$250
PJUSD Management Team Scholarship-Sheila Medina-$500
PJUSD Management Team Scholarship-Aiya Cledoro-$500
Preceptor Xi Phi Scholarship-Aaaron Botkin-$800
Preceptor Xi Phi Scholarship-Jasmin Tello Esparza-$700
Rotary Rick Schiltz Memorial-Tatyana Lewis-$1000
Ruth McKenry Memorial Scholarship-Jessica Trans-$1000
Soroptomist International Scholarship-Michael Trudrung-$700
Soroptomist International Scholarship-Justin Torrison-$700
Soroptomist International Scholarship-Neleson Le’i-$100
PRIDE Scholarship-Abbigail Maese-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Bernadette Maese-$1000
The Westside Theatre Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$250
Thompson Chevrolet Scholarship-Jordan Patterson-$500
PRIDE Chris Bingham Memorial Scholarship-Freshta Aziz-$1000
Courtney and Ian Mahaffey Scholarship-Grant Kelly-$500
PRIDE Jolan Schut Memorial Scholarship-Stephanie Camarillo-$1000
PRIDE Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Linda Tamayo-$1000
PRIDE Sam Cuellar Memorial Scholarship-Louis Lopez-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Kimberly Garcia-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Aniyah Thomas-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Dawn Ikezue-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Alexander Alvarez-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Michael Trudrung-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Justin Torrison-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Alejandra Murillo Contreras-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Ricardo Jimenez-$1100
PRIDE Scholarship-Cheyenne Meza-$1100
PRIDE Scholarship-Payton Quintero-$1100
PRIDE Scholarship-Carla Contreras-$1500
PRIDE Scholarship-Ashtyn Scheuller-$1400
PRIDE Scholarship-Guadalupe Gonzalez-$1000
PRIDE Scholarship-Taylor Stotts-$900
PRIDE Scholarship-Memphis Loza-$900
PRIDE Scholarship-Sujude Zahra-$900
PRIDE Scholarship-Jennifer Perez-$900
PRIDE Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$500
PRIDE Scholarship-Melissa Murillo-$700
PRIDE Scholarship-Sheila Medina-$700
PRIDE Scholarship-Aiya Cledoro-$700
PRIDE Scholarship-Dominik Gutierrez Morales-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Carli Medina-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Junior Cruz Mercado-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Jordan Patterson-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Alejandra Murillo Contreras-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Obadiah Godbolt-$600
PRIDE Scholarship-Jazmine Perez-$100
PRIDE Scholarship-Osmara Osorio-$400
PRIDE Scholarship-Kateren Toledo-$200
PRIDE Scholarship-Maricela Vargas-$200
PRIDE Scholarship-Yesney Mendez Calderon-$300
PRIDE Scholarship-Mikaela Sanchez Findanque-$150
PRIDE Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$200
PRIDE Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.