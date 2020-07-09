PRIDE Scholarships
Logo provided by Kathryn Whitney

The pageantry and communal celebration may not have been in the cards for the PRIDE scholarship awards this year due to COVID-19, but despite the challenges, the organization was successful in giving out over 100 scholarships to local students who are advancing to higher education.

PRIDE scholarship organization President Kathryn Whitney explained that it was critical that local students were honored, especially given the context of the senior class of 2020’s high school tenure abrupt ending.

“It was so important. We felt that this class of 2020 missed so many of the milestones in their senior year. I felt for them. We all felt for them,” Whitney said.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, the organization was unable to hold the typical ceremony that Patterson residents have been accustomed to seeing. On Monday, June 29, the organization posted a video to their Facebook thanking contributors and commending students for their hard work before reading the list of scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.

Students received instructions in the mail on how to claim their scholarship since nobody was able to receive the awards in person.

PRIDE relied on local donations from businesses and service members to help fundraise for the scholarships this year. Usually, the organization would hold events to help fundraise for local standout academics. Whitney thanked those who donated and was very thankful for the help during what is a trying time for everyone.

 Whitney shared that despite the challenges, the restrictions on gatherings may present for the organization’s ability to fundraise and present awards for next year that the program will continue to provide scholarships regardless. The organization is looking at virtual options as a substitute for what would normally be in-person fundraising events this fall. She was confident that the organization would continue to honor Patterson graduates with the help of strong support.

“PRIDE will continue on. We have the support of the community, businesses, and service organizations,” Whitney said. “There is no doubt PRIDE will continue next year.”

PRIDE has been awarding scholarships to Patterson students since 2002. With local support, the organization has no intention of breaking that streak.

Here is a complete list of all the award recipients:

Apricot Fiesta Chris Bingham Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$500

Apricot Fiesta Kitty Lambert Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$500

Apricot Fiesta Molly-Sue Buchanan Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$500

Betty Carlson Memorial Scholarship-Ariana Camacho Gallegos-$1500

Bingham Family Memorial Scholarship-Adrian Ornelas-$2000

Bob and Linda Days Memorial Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$250

Boyarsky Family Memorial Scholarship-Lauren Lee-$1000

Bryan DeGroot Memorial Scholarship-Mikaela Sanchez Findanque-$850

Bunny Drew Memorial Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$250

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Yesny Mendez Calderon-$600

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Kimberly Garcia-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Tatyana Lewis-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Stephanie Camarillo-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Freshta Aziz-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Linda Tamayo-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Louis Lopez-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Aniyah Thomas-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Dawn Ikezue-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$400

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$300

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$200

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$100

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$100

Burta Herger Memorial Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$100

Chuck and Martha Thompson Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$500

Del Mar Farms Scholarship-Angeline Dauz-$1000

Faith Logistics-Nelesone Le’i-$1000

Frank Herger Memorial Scholarship-Emily Maciel Rodriguez-$1000

Friends of the Library Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Alondra Venegas-$600

Friends of the Library Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Jessica Trans-$500

Gridiron John Barbaste Memorial Scholarship-Obadiah Godbolt-$500

Irrigation Design and Construction Scholarship-Kahyla Brambila-$500

Joel Ramiez Memorial Scholarship-Amirah Okitukunda-$1500

John Barbaste Memorial Scholarship-Natalie Villanueva-$1500

Maddy Houk Memorial Scholarship-Shaila Chowdaury-$1000

Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Hamera Shabbir-$1000

Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Jacinda Hernandiz-$1000

Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Flor Neri-$1000

Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$1000

Mario Ielmini Memorial Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$1000

Mathematical Association of Patterson Scholarship-Dominik Gutierrez Morales-$500

Moms Club of Patterson Scholarship-Delihla Garcia-$800

Moms Club of Patterson Scholarship-Isaiah Gallegos-$700

Mr. and Mrs. Shig Yamamoto Memorial Scholarship-Kateren Toledo-$500

Mr. and Mrs. Shig Yamamoto Memorial Scholarship-Maricela Vargas-$500

Oak Valley Community Bank Scholarship-Isaiah Gallegos-$500

Patterson Association of Teachers Scholarship-Charlotte Jones-$500

Patterson Education Foundation Scholarship-Jasmin Tello Esparza-$500

Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Jessica Waybright-$1500

Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Gianna Groves-$1500

Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Kahlya Brambila-$800

Patterson Garden Club Scholarship-Alexander Alvarez-$700

Patterson Historical Barnstormers Scholarship-Cassandra Gracia-$400

Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Melissa Murillo-$500

Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Osmara Osorio-$400

Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Angeline Dauz-$300

Patterson Lions Club Scholarship-Grant Kelly-$800

Patterson Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Jazmine Perez-$800

Patterson Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Charlotte Jones-$700

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Carli Medina-$500

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Junior Cruz Mercado-$500

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Abbigail Naranjo-$300

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Bernadette Maese-$300

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Cassandra Gracia-$900

Patterson Rotary Club Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$250

PJUSD Management Team Scholarship-Sheila Medina-$500

PJUSD Management Team Scholarship-Aiya Cledoro-$500

Preceptor Xi Phi Scholarship-Aaaron Botkin-$800

Preceptor Xi Phi Scholarship-Jasmin Tello Esparza-$700

Rotary Rick Schiltz Memorial-Tatyana Lewis-$1000

Ruth McKenry Memorial Scholarship-Jessica Trans-$1000

Soroptomist International Scholarship-Michael Trudrung-$700

Soroptomist International Scholarship-Justin Torrison-$700

Soroptomist International Scholarship-Neleson Le’i-$100

PRIDE Scholarship-Abbigail Maese-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Bernadette Maese-$1000

The Westside Theatre Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$250

Thompson Chevrolet Scholarship-Jordan Patterson-$500

PRIDE Chris Bingham Memorial Scholarship-Freshta Aziz-$1000

Courtney and Ian Mahaffey Scholarship-Grant Kelly-$500

PRIDE Jolan Schut Memorial Scholarship-Stephanie Camarillo-$1000

PRIDE Marilynne Allen Memorial Scholarship-Linda Tamayo-$1000

PRIDE Sam Cuellar Memorial Scholarship-Louis Lopez-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Kimberly Garcia-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Aniyah Thomas-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Dawn Ikezue-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Alexander Alvarez-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Michael Trudrung-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Justin Torrison-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Alejandra Murillo Contreras-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Ricardo Jimenez-$1100

PRIDE Scholarship-Cheyenne Meza-$1100

PRIDE Scholarship-Payton Quintero-$1100

PRIDE Scholarship-Carla Contreras-$1500

PRIDE Scholarship-Ashtyn Scheuller-$1400

PRIDE Scholarship-Guadalupe Gonzalez-$1000

PRIDE Scholarship-Taylor Stotts-$900

PRIDE Scholarship-Memphis Loza-$900

PRIDE Scholarship-Sujude Zahra-$900

PRIDE Scholarship-Jennifer Perez-$900

PRIDE Scholarship-Jovana Camberos-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Izaac Ruiz-$500

PRIDE Scholarship-Melissa Murillo-$700

PRIDE Scholarship-Sheila Medina-$700

PRIDE Scholarship-Aiya Cledoro-$700

PRIDE Scholarship-Dominik Gutierrez Morales-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Carli Medina-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Junior Cruz Mercado-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Jordan Patterson-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Alejandra Murillo Contreras-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Obadiah Godbolt-$600

PRIDE Scholarship-Jazmine Perez-$100

PRIDE Scholarship-Osmara Osorio-$400

PRIDE Scholarship-Kateren Toledo-$200

PRIDE Scholarship-Maricela Vargas-$200

PRIDE Scholarship-Yesney Mendez Calderon-$300

PRIDE Scholarship-Mikaela Sanchez Findanque-$150

PRIDE Scholarship-Britney Garcia-$200

PRIDE Scholarship-Daneca Huerta Torres-$100

PI reporter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.