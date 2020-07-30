The R Jae Haas Band entertained Gardenia Court with an impromptu performance on July 25.
The setlist included cover songs of famous rock and roll bands and artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Other familiar artists heard during the performance were: Etta James, Selena, and Amy Winehouse.
This isn’t the first time neighbors have made the journey to their front yards and driveways to enjoy a little live music.
Guitarist and lead male vocalist, R Jae Haas had held solo jam sessions in his front yard. Neighbors asked for a repeat performance, and with an upcoming private event, the band delivered on the neighborhood request and came together for a front yard band practice.
Music festivals and live performances at local restaurants and bars have been shut down due to the rampant spread of COVID-19.
Rosemary Castro manages the R Jae Haas Band. She told the Irrigator that the pandemic has really taken a toll on musicians. Especially those whose sole source of income is the public and private events that have been canceled.
She said that future cul-de-sac performances are possible.
As much as the pandemic has impacted the bank accounts of citizens, it has also taken its toll on the community’s mental health. The musicians want to play music, and the community has been responsibly enjoying the performances so far.
Castro noted that all residents who have come out to watch the performances have remained in their cars or on their own properties, they have worn masks and remained at safe distances. There have been no complaints from law enforcement or other neighbors.
You can follow the band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RJaeHaasBand to find out more about upcoming events.
