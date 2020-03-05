Apricot Valley kicked off Read Across America week, celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday by inviting community leaders and district staff to come read Dr. Seuss books to students. Read Across America is a national reading initiative where schools across the country to "help motivate kids to read, bring the joys of reading to students of all ages, and make all children feel valued and welcome" (About, Read Across America).
The initiative, although an ongoing campaign, is aligned with Theodor Seuss Geisel's, more famously known as Dr. Seuss, birthday on March 2nd. On this day, or the week closest to the day, schools, hospitals, bookstores, and libraries across the country host a variety of themed events in promotion of reading for children of all ages.
Patterson schools also use this day/week as an opportunity for adult leaders throughout the community to connect with students by inviting them to classrooms to read Dr. Seuss stories to the children. Teacher Ms. Lacy Walker coordinated the kickoff event at Apricot Valley on Monday; however each Patterson school will have thematic events and activities for their students throughout the week.
