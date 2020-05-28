Every year Boy Scout Troop 81 hoists flags to honor the war dead. This year was no exception. Operating with a skeleton crew, the Scouts and their families were out on May 22, raising the stars and stripes that line Patterson cemetery.
More than 500 American veterans are buried at Patterson Cemetery District, according to Elijah B. Hayes Post 168 of the American Legion. Of those many who rest eternally, there are a few whose names deserve recognition this Memorial Day.
World War II
Norman Allport
Joe Borges
Raymond Brown
Leonard Corbin
Frank Cox Jr
Edgar Ford
Frank Fovinci
Robert Gardner
Marvin Greer
Walter Harrelson
Carol Hedlind
Robert Hittle
Bertil Kolander*
William Logan Jr*
Sherman W. Long
Arthur Luce
Carl Marler
Louis Martin*
J.B. McCleskey
Philip Noble
James Nixon
Fred Peterson
Lawrence Phillips
Dwight Pitzer
Kenneth Rohr
George Storch
Harold Storch
Eugene Torvend
Harold Totman
Charles Wiese
Andrew Williams
Keith Wright
Korea
Charles Nylund
R. A. Jackson*
Vietnam
Charles R. Mears
Leonard Reza*
Demetrio (Demetrius) Hernandez*
Joseph A.C. Silveira*
Global War on Terror
Antonio S. Mendez
For life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness they have died. May your American dream be weighted by their sacrifice.
*Grave located at Patterson Cemetery District
**The names listed above are Patterson residents who died in service to their country. The Irrigator compiled this information through the Patterson Cemetery District and The American Legion. It was cross checked for accuracy with data from the National Archives.
