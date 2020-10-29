Are you looking for something to do with your children and the family dog or cat? Here’s how 17-year-old JT Kuderca and his family turned their adopted dog, Roxy, into a bonafide family member and earned two AKC trick dog titles along the way. Not many families can boast of such an accomplishment. The Kuderca family answered some questions regarding the training process.
What prompted you to start trick training Roxy? What makes it fun for both you and Roxy?
We got Roxy at the beginning of quarantine. She was one and a half years old, a husky and lab or shepherd mix. We got her from an owner who had her for several weeks but couldn’t keep her because of allergies. They had gotten her from the pound. She hadn’t had any training at that point; all she could do was sit “occasionally.” She was really stubborn, hyper, and crazy and wouldn’t pay attention to us at all.
The best advice we got was from Augusta Farley at Best Friends Pet Resort & Canine Academy was to hand-feed her for a while. We actually hand-fed her every meal for about four months. It helped her begin to trust us and build a better bond with her. While we were hand-feeding her, we started to teach her some tricks.
Before we knew it, she had the skills to pass her AKC Novice Trick Dog test, and by the end of summer, she had her AKC Intermediate Trick Dog title. We had a lot of time during quarantine to work with Roxy, and it became a great bonding experience for the family. It was also good for Roxy because it challenged her and helped channel her energy.
What was the first trick, and what was the strategy to teach the behavior? Did you have an “Aha” moment while teaching that trick or any of the others?
We learned that how you use your voice can determine the success of the trick. If you need the dog to be excited to do a jumping trick, you can show energy in your voice while giving the command. For a non-energy trick, you can use a calm voice.
Our “aha” moment was when we realized that a dog could be trained to do something they naturally do by rewarding that behavior. Roxy always would come and bark at me when she wanted to play. Every time she would bark, I’d say “Speak,” add a hand signal and give her a treat. Pretty soon, she had the trick.
Roxy’s favorite tricks seem to be standing on a little stool and doing a 360, playing dead, or riding a skateboard with two feet. We’re still working toward all four feet on the board. Occasionally in the middle of working on one trick, she will run off and do a completely different trick if it is her new favorite. It’s cute and pretty funny!
She actually gets really proud of herself when she learns something new. Her behavior has improved dramatically since we started teaching her tricks. We bought a book called “The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever,” that we use when we need more ideas.
What tricks were the easiest, what were the most challenging?
The easiest tricks for her to learn were probably rolling over or shaking hands. She has around 30 tricks. Roxy loves to jump, so we added some jumping tricks that she learned fairly easily. We discovered that she likes playing Frisbee, so we are starting to have fun with that.
The most challenging trick for Roxy is one of the most basic: “Come.” When she is outside, there are many distractions and different smells, so she can’t seem to focus. She is hyper-vigilant around other animals, which we are working on. Sometimes she gets so focused on something; I don’t think she can even hear us. We have to use a really, really high-value treat and an exciting voice to motivate her. I think it will get a little easier as she matures.
She does really well learning her tricks in the house or backyard where there are less distractions. When we go out front, the world is her oyster, and she loses focus easily.
What advice do you have for others who want to teach their dogs tricks?
Create a positive environment where the dog feels comfortable. Try not to overwhelm the dog. Stop when they begin to get tired and lose interest. Some training sessions will be very productive. Others won’t, so keep it short on those days. Dogs can be reinforced in different ways; some learn well with praise, treats, or the pure fun of playing afterward.
We got the idea to teach Roxy some tricks when she was doing her obedience classes with Augusta. Augusta explained the process of becoming a trick dog and helped Roxy get certified. JT took Roxy to her first obedience classes and got the process started. He is very patient with her and seems like a natural dog trainer. It’s been a lot of fun! The best thing we did as a family during quarantine was fall in love with our crazy dog Roxy and taught her some tricks along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.