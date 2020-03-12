A tad over 60 students were recognized for their academic performance in the classroom during the second trimester (Nov. 12, 2019, through Feb. 21, 2020) at Sacred Heart Catholic School.
In addition, a total of 15 students were given the Excellence Award, 16 students received the Spirit Award and 10 students recorded perfect attendance at Sacred Heart.
Below is a list of students recognized.
Principal’s Honors
Fourth grade: Gillian Brudnicki, Ellery Gustafson, James Lara, Jayleen Silva and Jacob Soto.
Fifth grade: Weson Brush, Nolan Keller, and Aiden Phillips.
Sixth grade: Reagan Allard, Sophia Arroyo, Emma Emehiser, DiCi Heramia, Aryan Kapoor, DJ Nunes, Madelyn Perez, Jordan Raudio, and Broden Thomas.
Seventh grade: Noemi Bravo, Ariann Chao, Jack Raudio, and Lilybeth Springer.
Eighth grade: Izaac Arevalo, Jillian Emehiser, Blake Melo, Frankie Raimondo, David Rothstein, Jaden Rothstein and Liliana Timmons.
First Honors
Fourth grade: Mirynn Oliveira.
Fifth grade: Adriana Palacio and Michael Brooks.
Sixth grade: Eduardo Davalos.
Seventh grade: Kenji Ramos, Luis Sandoval, Kaleb Rothstein, Nathan Perez and Annelise Truxton.
Eighth grade: Jessica Coble, Elizabeth Emehiser and Justina Fernandez Guevarra.
Second Honors
Fourth grade: Addison Emehiser, Dustin Lara, Luxston Shake, Madisson Morales, Lucas Salas and Vidal Villarreal.
Fifth grade: Blake Bogetti, Madeline Alves, Sebastian Love Diaz and Megan Brooks.
Sixth grade: Adaly Navarro, Fatima Navarro Ceja, Luke Szenasi and Gino Brudnicki.
Seventh grade: James Jackson, Dalia Garcia, Sonya Gregoris, Derek Bogetti and George Dellis.
Eighth grade: Logan Cardoso and Madelynn Oliveira.
Excellence Award
Kindergarten: Micailah Mamsaang and Grant Thorpe.
First grade: Olivia Santos.
Second grade: Jamesen Kent and Bailey Solorio.
Third grade: Alexandria Acosta and Isabella Saucedo.
Fourth grade: James Lara and Mirynn Oliveira.
Fifth grade: Aiden Phillips.
Sixth grade: Emma Emehiser and DJ Nunes.
Seventh grade: Noemi Bravo and Kenji Ramos.
Eighth grade: Liliana Timmons and Julius Uribe.
Spirit Award
Kindergarten: Mercy Cruz and Abigail Hansen.
First grade: Zoe Gheen and Adriana Mendez.
Second grade: John Barbaste and A.C. Villarente.
Third grade: Xavier Arevalo and Sofia Rivadeneyra.
Fourth grade: Brianna Naranjo and Jacob Soto.
Fifth grade: Adriana Palacio.
Sixth grade: Sophia Arroyo and Luke Szenasi.
Seventh grade: Guy Allard and Jack Raudio.
Eighth grade: David Rothstein.
Perfect Attendance
Third grade: Izabel Furtado and Sophia Timmons.
Fourth grade: James Lara.
Sixth grade: Reagan Allard.
Seventh grade: James Jackson and Kaleb Rothstein.
Eighth grade: Justina Fernandez Guevarra, David Rothstein, Jaden Rothstein and Liliana Timmons.
