Several students were recognized by Sacred Heart Catholic School for their hard work in the classroom. Those awards are as follows.
Award of Excellence-Creativity
Kindergarten- Kayla Carmen, Antonio Dixon, Claire Tootle
First Grade-Alexandra Candelario, Danielle Friedrich, Aaron Frunz and Mark Henriques
Second Grade- Cameron Davis, Danielle Jenkins and Gilbert Ulibarri
Third Grade-Evangeline Bristow, Bradley Pires and Storm Randez
Fourth Grade- Andrew Basaldua, Alexander Robertson
Fifth Grade- Cristian Jimenez and Kaitlynn Lawrence
Sixth Grade-Traci Alves
Seventh Grade- Shelli Johnson and Katie McCollum
Eighth Grade- Chelsea Perez and Nic Herbst
Special Recognition
Kindergarten-Justin Selander, Tatianna Tafoya
First Grade- Bailey Rice and Ronnie Smith
Second Grade- Angelica Lee and Megan Slonksnis
Third Grade- Kyle Azevedo, Jose Martinez, Giana Naegeli, Kendall Teixeira and James Stokeman
Fourth Grade- Summer Randez
Fifth Grade- Zachary Days and Eddie Vlha
Sixth Grade- Kevin McCafferty and Breana Rice
Seventh Grade- Shelli Johnson and Mario Diaz-Keller
Eighth Grade- Brittany Rose
Christian Citizenship
Kindergarten- Roberto Estrada, Michael McCord and Leighanna Sanchez
First Grade- Matthew Brooks and Maggie Thorpe
Second Grade- Angela Campos, Katie Keller and Nick Molieri
Third Grade- Nicole Henriques, Andrew Lelmini and Michell-Dean Heramia
Fourth Grade-Julianne Gonzalez, Sierra Ulibarri
Fifth Grade- Gracie Bradley and Lindsay Brooks
Sixth Grade-Kyndall Maring and Sam Schneider
Seventh Grade- Elizabeth Paiva and Cody Weinzheimer
Eighth Grade- Rebecca Wolf
Good Judgement
Kindergarten- Jason Aguilar
First Grade- Dylan Maring
Second Grade- Ryu Ramos
Third Grade- Raegan Duarte and A.C. Villarente
Fourth Grade- Natalie Keller
Fifth Grade- Jayleen Silva
Sixth Grade- Nolan Keller
Seventh Grade- Broden Thomas
Eighth Grade- Derek Bogetti
Spirit= People of Prayer
Kindergarten- Emery Maring
First Grade- Peyton Beltran
Second Grade- Teagan Borman
Third Grade- Moana Eteaki and Weston Wright
Fourth Grade- Sophia Timmons
Fifth Grade- Mirynn Oliveira
Sixth Grade- Megan Brooks
Seventh Grade- None listed
Eighth Grade- Noemi Bravo, Sonya Gregoris and Kylie Guenther
