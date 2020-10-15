Sacred Heart
Several students were recognized by Sacred Heart Catholic School for their hard work in the classroom. Those awards are as follows.

Award of Excellence-Creativity

Kindergarten- Kayla Carmen, Antonio Dixon, Claire Tootle

First Grade-Alexandra Candelario, Danielle Friedrich, Aaron Frunz and Mark Henriques

Second Grade- Cameron Davis, Danielle Jenkins and Gilbert Ulibarri

Third Grade-Evangeline Bristow, Bradley Pires and Storm Randez

Fourth Grade- Andrew Basaldua, Alexander Robertson

Fifth Grade- Cristian Jimenez and Kaitlynn Lawrence

Sixth Grade-Traci Alves

Seventh Grade- Shelli Johnson and Katie McCollum

Eighth Grade- Chelsea Perez and Nic Herbst

Special Recognition

Kindergarten-Justin Selander, Tatianna Tafoya

First Grade- Bailey Rice and Ronnie Smith

Second Grade- Angelica Lee and Megan Slonksnis

Third Grade- Kyle Azevedo, Jose Martinez, Giana Naegeli, Kendall Teixeira and James Stokeman

Fourth Grade- Summer Randez

Fifth Grade- Zachary Days and Eddie Vlha

Sixth Grade- Kevin McCafferty and Breana Rice

Seventh Grade- Shelli Johnson and Mario Diaz-Keller

Eighth Grade- Brittany Rose

Christian Citizenship

Kindergarten- Roberto Estrada, Michael McCord and Leighanna Sanchez

First Grade- Matthew Brooks and Maggie Thorpe

Second Grade- Angela Campos, Katie Keller and Nick Molieri

Third Grade- Nicole Henriques, Andrew Lelmini and Michell-Dean Heramia

Fourth Grade-Julianne Gonzalez, Sierra Ulibarri

Fifth Grade- Gracie Bradley and Lindsay Brooks

Sixth Grade-Kyndall Maring and Sam Schneider

Seventh Grade- Elizabeth Paiva and Cody Weinzheimer

Eighth Grade- Rebecca Wolf

Good Judgement

Kindergarten- Jason Aguilar

First Grade- Dylan Maring

Second Grade- Ryu Ramos

Third Grade- Raegan Duarte and A.C. Villarente

Fourth Grade- Natalie Keller

Fifth Grade- Jayleen Silva

Sixth Grade- Nolan Keller

Seventh Grade- Broden Thomas

Eighth Grade- Derek Bogetti

Spirit= People of Prayer

Kindergarten- Emery Maring

First Grade- Peyton Beltran

Second Grade- Teagan Borman

Third Grade- Moana Eteaki and Weston Wright

Fourth Grade- Sophia Timmons

Fifth Grade- Mirynn Oliveira

Sixth Grade- Megan Brooks

Seventh Grade- None listed

Eighth Grade- Noemi Bravo, Sonya Gregoris and Kylie Guenther

