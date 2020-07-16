Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Catholic School issued their third trimester honor roll as well as awarded members of the class of 2020 for excellence in the classroom and announced scholarships.

The Central Catholic Mission Scholarship, Bishop Stephen Blaire Scholarships, Ellen Peyton Memorial Scholarship and the Paul Friedrich Family Scholarship was awarded to eighth grader Jaden Rothstein.

The James Dovichi Memorial Scholarship, David Morris Memorial Scholarship, Bishop Stephen Blaire Scholarship and CCHS Mission Scholarship was awarded to eighth grader David Rothstein.

Jillian Emehiser was recognized with the PRIDE Awards scholarship.

A total of five members of the Class of 2020 received award recognition.

  • Academic Excellence-Jillian Emehiser
  • Academic Growth-Elizabeth Emehiser
  • Personal Growth-Alex Mendez
  • Christian Witness-David Rothstein
  • SPIRIT Award-Madelynn Oliveira

Below is a complete list of the Sacred Heart Catholic School Class of 2020:

  • Elizabeth Ann Emehiser
  • Nivea Dorismar Teran
  • Justina Fernandez Guevarra
  • Liliana Marie Timmons
  • Alex Mendez
  • Jillian Amelia Louise Rightsell
  • Jillian Nicole Emehiser
  • Julius A. Uribe
  • Francis Michael Raimondo
  • Izaac R. Arevalo
  • Jose Manuel Navarro-Ceja
  • Margaret Madelynn Oliveira
  • Jessica Joy Coble
  • Gianna M. Sandoval
  • Haily Camila Jimenez
  • Kadence Rane Craven
  • Marcella Rebecca Lee Anderson
  • Logan Brazil Cardoso
  • Nolan Richard Watson
  • David Oliver Rothstein, Jr.
  • Blake Anthony Melo
  • Jaden Charles Rothstein

Sacred Heart also released the third trimester honor roll from Feb. 24 through May 22, 2020.

Principals’ Honors 4.0 GPA Fourth Grade

  • Gigi Burdnicki
  • Ellery Gustafson
  • James Lara
  • Luxston Shake
  • Jayleen Silva
  • Jacob Soto

Principals’ Honors 4.0 GPA Fifth Grade

  • Blake Bogetti
  • Weston Brush
  • Nolan Keller
  • Aiden Phillips

Principals’ Honors 4.0 GPA Sixth Grade

  • Sophia Arroyo
  • Eduardo Davalos
  • Emma Emehiser
  • DiCi Heramia
  • Aryan Kapoor
  • DJ Nunes
  • Madelynn Perez
  • Jordan Raudio
  • Broden Thomas
  • Reagan Allard

Principals’ Honors 4.0 GPA Seventh Grade

  • Derek Bogetti
  • Noemi Bravo Hernandez
  • Ariann Chao
  • James Jackson
  • Nathan Perez
  • Kenji Ramos
  • Jack Raudio
  • Kaleb Rothstein
  • Lilibeth Springer

Principals’ Honors 4.0 GPA Eighth Grade

  • Izaac Arevalo
  • Logan Cardoso
  • Elizabeth Emehiser
  • Jillian Emehiser
  • Blake Melo
  • Frankie Raimondo
  • David Rothstein
  • Jaden Rothstein
  • Liliana Timmons

First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA Fifth Grade

  • Adriana Palacio
  • Michael Brooks
  • Madeline Alves

First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA Sixth Grade

  • Adaly Navarro

First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA Seventh Grade

  • Kaelin Dynes
  • Dalia Garcia
  • Sonya Gregoris
  • Annelise Truxton

First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA Eighth Grade

  • Jessica Coble
  • Madelynn Oliveira
  • Justina Fernandez Guevarra
  • Nivea Teran

Second Honors 3.0-3.5 GPA Fourth Grade

  • Domenic Alves
  • Addison Emehiser
  • Madisson Morales
  • Vidal Villarreal

Second Honors 3.0-3.5 GPA Fifth Grade

  • Megan Brooks
  • Sebastian Love Diaz
  • Blake Ritchie
  • Angeline Watson

Second Honors 3.0-3.5 GPA Sixth Grade

  • Gino Brudnicki
  • Dannalynn Freestone

Second Honors 3.0-3.5 GPA Seventh Grade

  • Kylie Guenther
  • George Dellis
  • Jack Dellis
  • Hailey Kolding
  • Guy Allard

Second Honors 3.0-3.5 GPA Eighth Grade

  • Marcella Anderson
  • Gianna Sandoval
  • Kadence Craven
  • Jillian Rightsell
  • Hailey Jimenez
  • Nolan Watson

