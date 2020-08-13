Save Mart is excited to bring back its annual Pet-Tastic calendar photo contest! Save Mart invites guests to nominate pets of all shapes and sizes for the chance to be featured in its 2021 calendar.
Save Mart guests may submit an original photo of their pet with a chance to be featured in its 2021 Pet-Tastic calendar. Guests are asked to upload the best photos of their pets to https://www.savemartcontest.com/pet-tastic. Top 12 vote-getters will be featured in the calendar. The highest vote-getter will be featured on the calendar cover and will receive two complimentary copies of Save Mart’s 2021 Pet-Tastic calendar. Amateur photographers wanted and no professional photography is permitted. Winners will be chosen by popular vote.
Submissions for the 2021 Pet-Tastic Calendar photo contest is open until August 18, 2020. The voting period is from August 19 – September 1, 2020. The winners will be announced on September 9, 2020.
“We know pets are such an important part of many families, so we see this as a creative way to include them in the Save Mart family,” said Bobby McDowell, Vice President of Save Mart Store Operations. “The contest is also a fun opportunity to look forward to the upcoming year.”
About Save Mart
Based in the heart of California’s Central Valley with a storied legacy of agricultural expertise, Save Mart is “Valley Proud” and benefits from longstanding relationships with local producers and purveyors who help ensure stores are stocked with fresh, competitively priced products every day. Save Mart operates 83 stores across California and Northern Nevada. For more information on Save Mart stores, please visit:
