The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it worries that have nothing to do with the virus itself.
The surge in unemployment claims and Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order could potentially be putting families at risk of higher rates of domestic violence.
A concern that many in the community have voiced in online forums.
Three in 10 women and one in 10 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 is confidential and anonymous.
Advocates are extensively trained and ready to offer assistance to abuse victims, concerned family, and friends. There is also an online chat option if a phone call cannot be safely made. Both are available 24/7.
Safely find information
Please be aware that your internet search history and the sites you visit can be seen by anyone who looks on your computer or device. Putting your browser into private or incognito mode will prevent history from being saved.
Google, Safari, and Microsoft all have private browsing functions. The instructions differ depending on the device being used.
When using Google Chrome, there are three dots in a vertical line in the upper right corner that is called an ellipsis. When clicked/tapped, it opens a menu that offers the option for a new incognito tab then tap that.
On an iPhone or iPad open Safari then tap the new page button (it looks like overlapped squares). Then tap private and tap done.
If using Explorer on a computer, the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+P will launch an InPrivate browser page.
If these instructions are not useful, please use a safe device to contact The Hotline. Ask a friend or family member outside of your home if you can use their phone or computer.
Advocates are also trained to offer resources to abusers.
If you are concerned that your behavior may be abusive, please call 1-800-799-7233 or start an online chat at www.thehotline.org. They will listen and withhold judgment. They can help you identify unhealthy behavior and offer support that may be suitable.
Domestic violence, also called intimate partner violence (IPV), doesn’t discriminate.
All races, ethnicities, and genders, regardless of sexual orientation, experience IPV.
Those who experience financial insecurity – are unemployed, receive government assistance, such as food stamps or TANF, are at higher risk of being victimized.
In today’s economy, that is a sobering reality.
Data on local reports of domestic abuse
Patterson Police Services Chief Marc Nuno shared with the Irrigator recent data on domestic violence-related calls for Patterson and Stanislaus County. Also included for comparison are data from the Great Recession.
The data gathered during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009 compares closely to the 2019 and 2020 data. Prognosticating future data is impossible, but the current trend suggests a similar total for the City of Patterson to that from the Great Recession.
The significance of economic distress on families and intimate partner relationships cannot be overstated. It is well documented that those in lower socioeconomic brackets are more likely to experience abuse.
Although IPV occurs in every economic class, the added stress of financial insecurity is a strong indicator of high risk.
No single cause for abuse
There is no single cause of abuse, and any explanation offered is not justification.
Abusive people desire power and control over others.
Observe the demeanor and relationship of those who may be experiencing IPV.
Often the abuser will isolate their victim. Removing the victim from their support system allows the abuser to continue their behavior without obstruction.
An abuser may closely monitor their victim. Demanding to know where their victim goes, who they see or speak with, and what they say. A victim may not be given access to their bank account and may even be prevented from attaining or keeping a job. This type of behavior may prevent the abused person from escaping the cycle of violence.
You may notice that your brother’s personality has changed recently. He is depressed. His wife puts him down in front of other people. She is jealous when you call him for a catch-up.
Your sister seems withdrawn and jumps at every insignificant noise. She may have recently changed her appearance. Wearing clothes that she typically wouldn’t because it is her husband’s preference. You see that she has injuries and offers poor or no explanations for it.
These are signs of abuse and should draw concern.
Ask direct questions.
Ask pointed questions calmly. Doing so in private may encourage the victim to share what they are experiencing. Many victims of abuse feel ashamed. They may even defend their abuser. It’s important when speaking to a potential victim that you show your concern without judgment.
Open the conversation with a clear statement.
- "You seem withdrawn, and I am concerned about you."
- "I noticed the bruise on your neck. It’s not okay for anyone to hit you."
- "This is not your fault. Your spouse is verbally abusive. It’s not okay."
Follow that statement with direct questions.
- "Has your husband hit you?"
- "Are you safe at home? Can I take you somewhere safe?"
Offer to let them use your phone or computer to visit www.thehotline.org.
If the person you are concerned for does not seek help on their own, you can find information about how to support your friend or loved one through their experience by visiting the website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Call 911 if you are a victim or witness of domestic violence.
You may feel safer if you pretend to be speaking to a family member or even ordering pizza. That’s okay! Dispatchers are trained to recognize potential domestic violence calls and will ask yes or no answers to ensure your safety.
For more resources please visit these websites:
- Latino Resource: National Latino Network www.nationallatinonetwork.org
- Teen Resource: Love is Respect www.loveisrespect.org
- American Indian Resource: StrongHearts Native Helpline www.strongheartshelpline.org
- Center for Human Services Patterson www.centerforhumanservices.org
