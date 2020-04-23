In traditional ceremonial fanfare, Boy Scout Troop 81 held their Court of Honor gathering at the Federated Church. On Thursday, March 5, the troop assembled to hand out many merit badges, appoint leadership positions, and make several advancements in rank. Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Julian Ruiz, and Quartermaster Montaña Barron, led the troop as masters of ceremonies.
A great deal of scouts managed to rank up at this Court of Honor. These scouts put in a great deal of time and effort into the troop and were able to see the fruits of their labor at the Court of Honor. Those who advanced during this ceremony go as follows: Scout rank - Andrew Garcia and Walter Wurtz; Tenderfoot rank - Mitchell Carter, Andrew Garcia, and Jason Thomas; Second Class rank - Andrew Garcia and Jason Thomas; Star Scout rank - Montaña Barron, Massen Diaz, Diego Gallardo, Bernardo Nuño, and Julian Ruiz; Life Scout rank - Javan Williams. These scouts worked hard and thus were allowed to advance to the next step on their scouting journey.
Additionally, the troop appointed positions. These positions determine who will lead the troop in the coming months. Leadership positions awarded in the troop go as follows: Senior Patrol Leader, Joseph Lundquist; Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Julian Ruiz; Quartermaster, Montaña Barron; Scribe and Librarian, Javan Williams; Webmaster and Historian, Brandon Melo; Chaplain’s Aide, Diego Gallardo; and Outdoor Ethics Code Leader, Joseph Gutierrez. Together these young men will lead the troop in the coming months.
Scouts Montaña Barron and Andrew Garcia were granted the positions of Honor Guard alternates. These two will serve as Color Guard members in the future.
The troop members also received recognition for selling popcorn for the troop's annual fundraiser. Many scouts contributed through site sales and online sales as well. The money earned by the scouts will go towards troop's activities, including summer camps, camping trips, and large scale events like the Jamboree. Seven scouts sold over $100 in military donations and received a special military patch. The top three popcorn sellers were Esteban Bearrup with $1,656.67 in sales, Kalei Rivas with $1560.42 in sales and Carlos Gutierrez with $1,152.50 in sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.