“Can I take this cold medicine with my blood thinner?” asked the older gentlemen while waving a red over-the-counter (OTC) box in my direction. I smiled and quickly said I will be there in just a moment, all the while thinking of how proud I was that Mr. Jones (not his real name) was asking a great question about his medications. A patient inquiring about their medicines and the OTC item they may have chosen is exactly what makes my day while at work. I walked out from behind the counter and spoke with Mr. Jones. The product he had selected did, in fact, have a large drug-drug interaction with his current prescriptions. The box of Advil Cold & Sinus he had selected has ibuprofen as one of the ingredients, and there is a drug interaction with his blood thinner. So many OTC products to choose from and many have multiple ingredients making the selection process even more daunting. After several questions about his current symptoms, how long has he had them, what has he tried before, and so forth, we finally selected a product from the vast shelf of cold medicines that was appropriate for him and off he went, but not before I gave him a thumbs up and told him that he did a great job in asking!
Questions such as this don't happen enough in my professional opinion.
I periodically hear that “it’s an OTC item or herbal supplement so it won't hurt me."
Well, I hate to burst that bubble but botulism toxin, morphine and St. Johns Wort are all naturally derived and yes, they can hurt or even kill you.
My family and friends all know that I am a pharmacy nerd. I proudly admit it. So when I am asked to speak at functions regarding pharmacy topics, I frequently ask patients if they truly know the “what, why, and when” about their medicines, OTC items, and supplements.
Did you know there are over 8,000 prescription medications, OTC products, herbals and supplements on the US market today, and more arriving every day? That is a staggering fact we are all encompassed by.
Did you know that nearly 50% of patients take their medications incorrectly? Medication errors can happen for several reasons, but ultimately, they all can threaten patient safety.
Take a few minutes and ask these vital questions each time you or a family member receive a prescription or use an OTC item or supplement.
What is the name of the medication and what does it do?
(Why am I taking this and for how long?)
How and when should I take my medication? What if I miss a dose?
(Do I take on an empty stomach? In the morning or evening?)
What about side effects?
(Find out about common side effects and serious side effects and when to report to your physician)
Will they work safely with my other medications or supplements?
(Always use one pharmacy so that they may monitor multiple medications that may be prescribed from multiple providers)
What food, drink, activities should I avoid while taking this medication?
(Can I be in the sun while taking this or will this make me dizzy?)
Medications can play a vital role in helping you or a family member get better or to help manage a chronic disease, but please don’t sit silently when your physician prescribes a new medication. Ask those crucial questions! Your health or a family member’s may depend upon it. Take care and be safe.
