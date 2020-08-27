Oneyda Garcia, a Patterson resident and long time employee of Taylor Farms, saw the opportunity to stand in the gap for those affected by the Canyon Zone Fires and responded in kind.
Garcia was on vacation when Del Puerto Canyon and Diablo Grande residents were evacuated from their homes.
As an employee of Taylor Farms for more than 13 years, she was well aware of the community support that the company often shows during emergency situations. Recalling that Taylor Farms had donated food during the Santa Rosa fires, she called the Community Relations Department and asked what Taylor Farms could do for residents being evacuated, and others who were being affected by this historical fire event.
Garcia, a Transportation Manager for Taylor Farms, called Pastor Gilbert Ybarra and his wife Fannie to understand how many people needed help as they are Diablo Grande residents and had been evacuated.
While home on vacation, Garcia was able to coordinate with River of Life church and get several hundred meals into the hands of people who needed them.
Speaking to several evacuees that have been supported by the donations of Taylor Farms and the love shown by Pastor and Mrs. Ybarra, it was evident that the gesture went a long way in providing some semblance of comfort and hope.
Two residents who live in the area above Frank Raines Park hadn’t seen their property since they evacuated August 16 and have no idea what they might find when they go home. Everyday life is difficult; the residents shared. Waking up in a hotel room every morning with nothing to look forward to is daunting.
Not everyone left the evacuation zones. A family of 10 from Diablo Grande came to the Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago to receive a donation of food. Arcelia Velazquez was “very, very happy” to receive the donation of food. She is unsure of her community’s safety but doesn’t have the resources to leave and stay in a hotel for an undetermined amount of time.
Pastor Ybarra and Fannie have been able to pray with those who are scared and worried about what comes next. “Praying for people, this sparks hope and comfort in the future. Their face just changes. It’s like you can see the stress leave,” Pastor Ybarra said. “People are extremely stressed out,” Fannie added.
Acknowledging that they’re just the middlemen in this scenario, they are grateful for the opportunity. “If we all do just a little bit, one little spark,” Pastor Ybarra likened acts of kindness to the sparks that created the devastating Canyon Zone Fires; one small action can have a huge impact.
When Ashley Hernandez, Sales Manager at the Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago, was contacted by the Ybarras and found out what they were doing, she offered to let the Ybarras use the lobby of the hotel to meet people who came to receive donations. The hotel also donated bags and the use of the walk-in refrigerator to keep the donations fresh and safe for consumption. “The guests are happy to have healthy alternatives. It’s something other than the fast food that’s around here. Plus, some people can’t afford to keep eating out every day.”
