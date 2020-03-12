The 6th annual Career Day at Creekside Middle School kicked off to a sunny start on Friday, February 21.
The annual event helps middle schoolers to explore and understand some of the different professional fields and sub-divisions that local blue and white collar workers conduct for a living.
According to Principal Cathy Aumoeualogo, each classroom at Creekside was occupied by a professional.
“Every single classroom right now has someone presenting,” said Aumoeualogo.
Outreach to the parents in the community brought in Marketing and Sales Managers, Engineers from the Del Puerto Water District, a Veterinarian, a Director of Global Services for Hewlett Packard and an Animal Trainer to name a few of the 50-plus presenters.
“We want all students to see what’s out there,” said Aumoeualogo. “I have had students say that they want to be a cop but there are so many fields in law enforcement that they don’t even know about.”
Aumoeualogo said that in the past they have brought in K-9 Units, S.W.A.T., CSI, and Detectives. This year featured veteran crime investigator, Cristina Magaña.
“I think if you know that you’re wanting to be something later in life like a police officer there are things that you may not think are important for you to do now,” said Magaña during her first presentation of the day.
Magaña highlighted the importance of focusing on subjects the students learn daily like math, language arts, and history.
“Car crashes are big components of why we would need to understand math,” said Magaña. “Major accident investigation teams calculate and take measurements of where the cars are at after the crash, and when they go to court in front of the judge and jury they have to re-draw how the accident took place.”
Magaña also said that English and Language Arts are important subjects for police officers as they are constantly writing reports and conducting interviews with people.
“We have to put on paper what we did, what we saw and we have to be able to speak and communicate with others,” said Magaña.
When one student asked her about history and science, Magaña responded with the importance of understanding the Constitution so that you know the rights of the people. She also used drug testing kits as an example for understanding science and chemical reactions.
Aumoeualogo said that as of two years ago, students have started to build a digital portfolio at the Elementary school level that will follow them to their High School Prep Projects. An emphasis on college awareness, and building a plan to achieve professional goals tailored to student's interest across the district aligned with Career Day and the exploration of different professional fields.
“Our district houses a No Excuses University philosophy,” said Aumoeualogo. “At the elementary school, we emphasize college awareness like what colleges are out there and kind of getting them hyped up about college, and then when they get here to Creekside at the middle school we focus on ‘what is your plan?’ In sixth grade we have them do a career exploration where they take an interest inventory and they explore careers and what it takes to get there. In seventh grade now thinking back to sixth grade, we focus on what education do they need to get there? And in eighth grade, we look at how we are going to get there.”
