On Wednesday, July 29, Tom Houk, United Community Foundation Board President presented $500 scholarships and awards to five high school graduates.
Stephanie Camarillo will be attending U.C. Berkley, Miguel Cortez, Las Positas College, Isaac Nunes, MJC, Angelique Perez, MJC and Andres Ramos, Stanislaus State University.
The United Community Foundation a501(c)(3) is non-profit organization, serving the communities of Grayson, Westley, and Vernalis. Our missions statement is to provide opportunities for activities that promote safety, wellness, education, and leadership. Its purpose is to improve the quality of life for residents of all ages and to instill positive values and community pride.
We are located at Grayson United Community Center.
Donations would be greatly appreciated to continue our efforts to complete our goals; United Community Foundation, P.O. Box 93, Westley, CA 95387.
Helena Melo-Flowers, UCF Manager
Lilia Lomeli-Gil UCF Assistant Manager
