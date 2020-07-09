As Sacred Heart Catholic School in Patterson gets ready for the new school year on Aug. 12, 2020, there will be some changes to their school staff and teaching modalities. The school welcomes a new Principal, Theresa Rothstein. Mrs. Rothstein is not new to the school as she was a teacher in the school’s preschool, then served as the Preschool Director for seven years, before returning to teaching as the school’s third-grade teacher. Mrs. Rothstein has a Master’s degree in Child Development from California State University, Stanislaus, and also teaches a course in Adolescents there. She and her family moved from the Bay Area to Patterson 15 years ago. She and her husband have three boys, two of whom are recent graduates from SHCS. Other staffing changes include a new face and a familiar face. SHCS welcomes Mr. Hector Jimenez, who will teach junior high math and science. A familiar face, Mrs. Sharon Raimondo, will switch over to teach third grade. She was previously the school’s seventh-grade teacher.
SHCS has a newly elected Parent’s Association consisting of alumni Alex (Del Don) Beltran & Katie (Maring) Shotwell, as well as Erica Hansen, Sai Nunes, and Lacie Maring. This group is currently preparing for the school’s annual Bash fundraiser, set for Aug. 22. This year it will consist of a picnic-style drive-thru dinner and online auction. A limited amount of tickets will be sold in the school’s office.
When SHCS returns to in-person learning in the Fall, things will look a little different. The school’s goal is to ensure that staff, families, and students are all welcomed back to a safe and nurturing environment. The school will follow all recommended health guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19. This includes the use of face masks/shields, daily health screenings, and temperature checks for students, staff, and campus visitors. Recommended social distancing and hand washing will be practiced on the school’s campus. In addition, teachers will be working diligently to ensure the transition to sustained learning should the need arise. Due to recent guidelines, each classroom will have a maximum occupancy to ensure appropriate physical distancing, which means that families interested in enrolling need to contact the school’s office as soon as possible.
Also new this year is a 1-to-1 campus, meaning that each student grades K-8 will have their own Chromebook. The school will continue to offer Spanish, PE, Art, and Resource for grades K-8. The Extended Care Program will be available to families before and after school. In addition, the school’s sports program will kick off with cross-country in September, and they are hoping for another successful season.
“Our goal at SHCS is to prepare our students for high school, foster their academic and social-emotional development, all while living out the Gospel daily… I am looking forward to leading SHCS into the future, and I am excited for what we have planned. This year we will expand our curriculum for all grades to ensure that we are aligned with Common Core Standards (and) I look forward to continuing our presence in the community.” shared Mrs. Rothstein.
Please visit the Sacred Heart Catholic School website for additional information on enrollment and the financial aid opportunities they offer at www.shcspatterson.org
