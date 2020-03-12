Age: 24
Firehouse: Patterson
Hometown: Patterson
“Tomas Navarro is one of our most dedicated volunteers”, says Fire Chief Jeff Gregory. “I can always count on Tomas to respond at those times when I’m worried no volunteers will be available”, says Gregory.
Gregory is the Fire Chief of Patterson City Fire Department, but he also serves as the Fire Chief for West Stanislaus Fire District. Although the City of Patterson is covered with full-time career firefighters, the unincorporated areas outside of city limits as well as the areas of Westley, Grayson, Crows Landing, Diablo Grande, and the unincorporated areas of Newman, are all covered by volunteer firefighters from the West Stanislaus Fire District.
Tomas has been with West Stanislaus Fire District for the past 8 years, including his time as a Fire Explorer. “I always looked up to my uncles Larry and Luis, who both volunteered with West Stan.
I remember watching them go on calls and seeing them at Fire Department functions, and I’ve always wanted to follow in their footsteps”, said Navarro. Tomas would love to eventually make firefighting a career, but he notes it’s really difficult to get in. In between all his time dedicated to the Fire Service, Tomas finds time to work as an HVAC Technician with Service Experts out of Livermore.
Tomas thinks the adrenaline of jumping on the engine with lights and sirens to go help someone having a really bad day is the most exciting part of being a firefighter. He says, “that growler really turns me on!”, referring to the traditional style siren mounted on the bumper of West Stanislaus Engine #1.
According to Tomas, the hardest part about being a volunteer firefighter is the time commitment required to go on calls and train, including finding time to help train new volunteers wanting to join the department. Currently, Tomas helps teach the West Stanislaus Basics of Firefighting to new volunteer candidates. This six-month program gives untrained recruits the down-and-dirty basics of firefighting. The hope is the new volunteers will enjoy the fire service enough to want to further their knowledge with the virtually endless training available to firefighters.
A recent class Tomas instructed was Ground Ladders, where students are taught how to properly care for, handle, and deploy fire service ladders ranging in length of 8 feet to 35 feet.
He also teaches the basics of Forcible Entry, Ropes and Knots, and Low Angle Rope Rescue Operations. Tomas additionally reveals the emotional calls can be tough mentally. “It’s never easy watching someone die,” he says.
Tomas and his family have been active in Sacred Heart Church for many years.
“Tomas lives his faith through his unselfish service to the community. He’s always upbeat and friendly,” according to Father Rex, who is also a Fire Chaplain with Patterson and West Stanislaus Fire Departments.
When Tomas isn’t fighting fire and saving lives, he enjoys riding his horses, hunting, fishing, and just hanging out with friends and family. When asked his goals in life Tomas responds, “Someday I hope to be a career firefighter, get married, have kids and just be happy.”
