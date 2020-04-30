The future residents of Naomi’s House, the women’s shelter currently under construction next to H.O.S.T. House on South Fourth Street, are so eager for the facility to open that at least one has donned gloves and picked up a shovel to help with the work.
At every opportunity, the women ask when the shelter will open.
The facility will provide a place to sleep for women whose safety is constantly in danger, and we are working with the ladies to encourage them to sign up for the Restart program so they can begin to create better futures for themselves.
Several have expressed interest, and at least one has been working on making personal preparations so she will be able to join the program as soon as the facility opens.
The goal is for the facility to be completed by the end of May, although due to delays caused by the coronavirus, the project is currently running a couple of weeks behind schedule.
In doing outreach, I have visited the places some of these women live. It’s difficult – painful – to try to understand what life might be like on a day-by-day, night-by-night basis. It’s tough enough for guys. Women, along with the LGBTQ segment of the homeless population, are even more vulnerable.
Many have survived things most of us wouldn’t want to imagine.
Prospective Restart students must be off drugs to be accepted into the program. Drug detoxification services will not be available at the facility, and Dr. Geni Boyer, founder of Cambridge Enterprises, has recently begun to push for a detox center in the community.
The Naomi’s House project has been a community effort. The county put up $350,000 for construction of the facility. City Manager Ken Irwin has worked extensively in support of the Restart program here, and was influential in securing the property where the facility will be built, among a number of other things.
Patterson Lumber General Manager Rosario Ramirez has been very generous in supplying materials, Bill Goss, the contractor overseeing the project said.
Of his effort, Ramirez said, “He’s (Goss) one of our good customers. He told us he’s not charging anything for his labor, so we tried to give even below our cost to help the community,” Ramirez said. “We are in Patterson; we get a lot of people in town that help us grow our store, so we want to give back, too.”
Goss, who is overseeing both Naomi’s House and the commercial kitchen project in H.O.S.T. House, has put in countless hours at both sites, and said volunteers are still needed to help with the construction of Naomi’s House.
The contractor has put the Restart students to work on both projects, doing everything from demolition in the kitchen to digging trenches for the concrete footings for the shipping containers that will serve as the buildings that make up the Naomi’s House facility. The students are fortunate to receive the training, particularly from Goss, who moved to Patterson after a long and successful career as a contractor in Texas and elsewhere.
The buildings will be placed on the four sides of the property, with a private courtyard in the center. Three will provide housing only; the fourth will include a classroom and intake area, as well.
Making our House a home
Despite the generosity of the county and the city, among others, the funding received to date will cover only the construction – not furnishings, window coverings or anything else that will be needed inside once the construction is finished. A list of the items is below, along with their approximate cost as of February:
- Specialized shelter beds, 25 at a total cost of about $15,000
- New or gently used bedding for 25 beds
- New pillows for 25 beds
- Upright washer/dryer combos, four
- Upright dressers, four, at $150 each
- Large folding tables, four
- Living room chairs, eight
- Folding chairs, 25
- Coffee makers, four
- Microwaves, four
- Outdoor table sets (two chairs, one small table), four
- Window coverings
We will be grateful for donations of any of the above, whether of an item or items, a pledge for something on our needs list or a donation to cover the cost of item(s).
Unable to accept clothing for H.O.S.T. or Naomi’s
Thanks to the generosity of the community, we currently have more clothing than we have been able to sort and organize, and so are not able to accept donations for men or women for the moment. We will post on our Facebook pages when we will be able to resume accepting donations of gently used clothing.
We invite the community to follow our progress on Facebook, at Host House Program or Naomi’s House – Patterson, the original Facebook page for Naomi’s House.
To volunteer to help with construction, please contact us via either Facebook page.
