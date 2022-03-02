Connie Isabella Musson, 79 of Patterson passed away Friday, February 25th at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Musson was born in Crows Landing and became a lifelong resident of Patterson. The youngest of six children, Connie and her siblings were first generation Americans born of Portuguese immigrants who came to the United States from Madeira, Portugal in the early 20th century. She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse who paused her nursing career when she married her husband of 50 years, Jerry Musson, with whom she helped operate Musson’s Liquor and Sporting Goods for 27 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Young Ladies Institute, both of Patterson. Connie also worked at Del Puerto Hospital, Sutter Gould Medical Foundation and Patterson Unified School District.
Mrs. Musson is survived by her children; sons, David Musson of Fresno, Eric (Sonia) Musson and Jerry, II. (Michelle) Musson both of Patterson; daughter, Anna Musson-Meirinho of Modesto; brother-in-law, Henry Musson of Newman, 7 grandchildren: William, Ava, Vera, Nate, Sara, Sofia, Siena and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, siblings and her loving husband Jerry Musson.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 519 I St Patterson, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 11th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Memory of Connie I. Musson to: SEVA Hospice 5330 Pirrone Rd Suite 303 Salida, CA 95368, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley MA, 02481, Father Connor’s Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or the Ronald McDonald House, 2555 49th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson, CA
