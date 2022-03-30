Consuelo Gladys Quintero passed from this life to her heavenly home March 19, 2022 in Modesto, CA at the age of 84. She was born in Laredo, Texas on August 26, 1937 to Arturo and Consuelo Alvarado. After graduating from Holding Institute, a private Christian college at the time, the family then moved to the Patterson area in 1955.
She wed Robert Quintero in 1960 and became a stay at home mom, raised her 3 children and became very involved in their education. In 1987 after most of her children were grown she began working for the Patterson Unified School District. It was a job she was passionate about and spent some of the best years of her life teaching ”her kids” and making new lifelong friends. She had a curio in her home dedicated to all the gifts she received from her “kids” from tacky trinkets to a stuffed gorilla, she treasured them all. (They went alongside all the tacky trinkets her own children bestowed upon her in their early years.) After retiring in 2005, she loved to spend most of her days outdoors working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren on her little farm of ducks, 2 chickens and “her" resident border collie, Bear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alice Banda and brothers Richard and Henry Jimenez. She is survived by her son Robert Jr.(Blanca) and daughters Bonnie and Claudia, all of Modesto. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Dylan, Kendra, Aaron, Nicole and Bianca; her sisters Elayla and Lina and brother Dale; nephews Rene, Raul Jr, and nieces Belinda and Lisa, all of Modesto.
Arrangements are being handled by Hillview Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 31st followed by a service 6-7:30 pm at Iglesia El Sinai, 8942 River Road, Grayson. Friday, April st1 services at the same church to be held at 10 am. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
