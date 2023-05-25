Cornhole is back at Fiesta

The second annual Cornhole Tournament at this year’s Apricot Fiesta is set to attract competitors from all around as they compete to claim the title of Apricot Fiesta Champions and take home the $1,000 cash prize.
“This year (we brought in) a nationally ranked chairman (to oversee the event,)” said Apricot Fiesta President Kristen Valentine.
Last year’s event attracted competitors from all over the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and of course the greater Central Valley. Teammates Seth York of Chowchilla and Kevin Rojas of Fresno took home the first annual Apricot Fiesta championship in the Tri-Counties parking lot as they climbed their way out of the losing bracket to go undefeated and claim the prize.
“Oh, for sure we’ll be back (to defend our title,) said Kevin Rojas after last year’s first place victory. “There are good people that hosted this tournament and we’re glad to be out here. The food was good, the drinks were good, and we had a great time on a Sunday.”
One big difference for this year’s event is the addition of a “Singles Tournament” which will be held on Saturday.
“Since there was so much participation last year, (Chairmen of the tournament, Brandon Balcom and Gwendolyn Valentine) decided to add a Singles competition on Saturday as well as the Doubles on Sunday. We’ve really taken the time to come up to date on this tournament. How it’s set up logistically and providing more opportunities for people to play based on skill-level.”
This year’s Singles Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 3 in the Tri-Counties parking lot at 3:30 p.m. and will feature a first-place prize of $500 for the Advanced competition and $250 for the Social competition. The Doubles Tournament will be Sunday’s main event in the Tri-Counties parking lot at 10:00 a.m. and will feature a first-place prize of $1000 for the Advanced competition and $600 for the Social.
Anyone wishing to register can still do so at www.scoreholio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.