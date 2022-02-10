CORRECTION

A January 20, 2022 article titled “Mayoral recall on the horizon; Alves makes statement,” mischaracterized messages between McCord and a minor student that were subject of a now-closed criminal investigation. The police did not conclude the messages were explicit. Rather, a police report of the investigation referred to an alleged conversation between McCord and a school official wherein McCord allegedly referred to a Snapchat photograph he received from the minor as “explicit.” We regret the error.
