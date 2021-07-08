Council approves changes to flood zones and cannabis taxes

The National Flood Insurance Program has provided flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses in Patterson for more than 30 years. In order for The City to continue to participate in the program an ordinance must be passed to reflect recent map changes and new floodplain management standards. Additionally, the city must also revise its flood code to reflect the most recent changes to the state’s Flood Model Companion Ordinance and the municipal code must be fully enforceable by August 24, 2021.
According to the staff report presented at the July 6 council meeting, “The current Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Stanislaus County does not reflect protection by levees along the San Joaquin and Tuolumne Rivers from the 1% annual chance (100-year flood) flood.”
Of the 25 preliminary FIRM panels issued by FEMA for Stanislaus County two affect Patterson. These changes do not impact any urban areas within the city, only those next to the San Joaquin River, such as the Water Quality Control Facility. The facility is considered within city limits and is now in the Special Flood Hazard Area.
Ten subsections of code are affected by the revision. Those subsections include:
17.04.060- Basis for establishing the areas of special flood hazard.
This will allow the city to auto-adopt future map changes.
17.08.020- Accessory structure.
This revises the definition to match the state’s Model Code.
17.08.330- Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHA).
Flood Hazard Boundary Maps are no longer used and have been replaced with FIRM.
17.12.010- Standards of construction.
(c)(1)Addresses outdated building code references; (c)(4) reiterates the standards for enclosed areas below the lowest floor, revised language to match new definition of accessory structure; (c)(5)(b)(e) an addition to the section to standardize the size of accessory structure of detached garage, floodproofing for accessory structures is no longer allowed.
17.12.030- Standards for subdivisions.
(d) The addition of the city’s flood zones was added for extra measure.
17.12.040- Standards for manufactured homes.
The addition of “A” zone reflects all applicable zones to the flood maps.
17.12.060- Floodways.
(a)(b) The addition of standard language from the state’s Model Code regarding construction in the floodway.
17.16.010- Development Permit.
(a) Irrelevant information regarding coastal zones was removed.
17.16.030- Floodplain administrator- Duties and responsibilities.
(b) Unnumbered A Zones are no longer present in the city under the new study, therefore language was removed; (f) The addition of language currently in the state’s Model Code for floodplain management; (i)(2) An addition to add detail to (i)(1) Development of Substantial Improvement and Substantial Damage Procedures, further defining, “substantial improvements” and “substantial damage.”
17.16.050- Variances-Conditions.
(a)(d)(2) Language added to reflect that which is found in the subsection 107-5 of the state’s Model Code.
The council adopted the ordinance by a five-zero vote, there is no fiscal impact associated with the adopted ordinance.
Cannabis tax
Items 8.1 and 8.2 of the agenda were uncontested by the public and approved by the council with a 5-0 vote.
The staff report for item 8.1 regarding the introduction and approval of Ordinance No. 854, amending Chapter 6.56, Cannabis Business Pilot Program, of Title 6, Health and Safety, of the Patterson Municipal Code reads, “On November 7, 2017 the City of Patterson City Council adopted Ordinance No. 806 amending the City of Patterson’s municipal code, thereby authorizing commercial cannabis activity in the City. The Cannabis Pilot Program authorizes commercial cannabis cultivation, dispensaries, manufacturing, and testing laboratories.”
Patterson currently has three dispensaries, and three businesses licensed to operate a combination of cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution. There are no testing facilities in the city.
Voters approved Measure Y in November 2018 authorizing but not requiring the city to levy a tax rate up to 15% of gross receipts. Until now, the city has used development agreements with local cannabis businesses to generate revenue. “Specifically, cannabis businesses are required to pay a monthly “Public Benefit” to offset the impact these businesses have on the City’s infrastructure.”
“Under the proposed ordinance the Municipal Code will still require new cannabis businesses to operate with a development agreement. However, each cannabis business will be required to pay a minimum Public Benefit amount or pay a cannabis business tax, whichever amount is higher. Additionally, the City will negotiate new development agreements with current cannabis operators to incorporate the tax.”
All previous requirements must still be met, including permits, licenses, and health and safety measures.
The ordinance also changes the Municipal Code to set the maximum allowable number of cannabis businesses operating in the city to three dispensaries; and five manufacturers, cultivators, and distributors; and two testing laboratories combined.
Item 8.2, Resolution No. 2021-44 to Impose a Business License Tax on the Gross Receipts of Cannabis Businesses Operating in the City includes all adult-use (medicinal and recreational) cannabis businesses in the city.
The resolution will set the new tax rates to be “comparable to other similarly situated jurisdictions and would ensure that all cannabis businesses can pay the tax, while also providing the city with substantial revenue for the general fund. As a general tax, the city may use it for any legal municipal purpose.”
The new tax rates approved by the council are: 7% for retail businesses, 5% for manufacturing, and 2.5% for cultivation.
Councilmember Dominic Farinha initially queried whether or not the tax rates for retail and manufacturing should be swapped. Stating his concern that the retail tax may be too high which could prevent consumers from patronizing local businesses.
City Manager Ken Irwin responded to Farinha’s concerns by reiterating that the tax rates are comparable to other cities and will help draw in and retain reputable businesses in the city. Irwin also told council members that the city plans to continue to track and analyze data to be sure the tax structure is beneficial.
