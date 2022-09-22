Resolution No. 2022-64 amends the city’s general plan by redesignating the zoning of a 101-acre portion of the West Patterson Business Park from general commercial to light industrial. The resolution and first reading of Ordinance 864 approving the rezoning were both approved 5-0.
The portion of property being considered is part of the KDN Business Park/Retail Center located east of Rogers Road, between the Delta Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct.
The report prepared by city staff says, “The master plan included tentative approvals for approximately one million square feet of commercial building space on the subject property.” The project site’s current zoning designation was primarily intended to develop retail, office, and restaurant uses however, the city’s staff report says, “Despite plans for future growth, with the increased use of online shopping and other competing commercial sites within the city, the potential to build out the entire one million square feet…seems unlikely.”
Well-known Patterson developer and applicant, Joe Hollowell, spoke to the council about the purpose of rezoning the property. “We’ve got some really good plans that we’re excited to bring before you pretty soon related to a application for a site plan and architectural approval.” He told the council, “We are talking with a manufacturing company that is under contract to buy [a 41-acre portion of] the property.”
Hollowell said that they have been interested in attracting manufacturing companies that may be located in the Bay Area and due to the lack of available locations for their facilities or the residence of their employees may want to move into the valley.
The 59-acre southeastern portion of the parcel, the area closest to Rogers Road, will remain under commercial zoning and Hollowell told the council, “We’re putting a lot of effort into the commercial-side also…whether it's a national retailer or smaller ones, we’re going after all of them. We’re talking to some right now that have an interest…hopefully that interest will come to fruition.”
