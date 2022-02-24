The joint statement calls allegations of inappropriate electronic communication between Patterson High School teacher and mayor, Dennis McCord, and a 15-year-old female student, “serious and troubling.”
Council members released the statement after hearing concerns from 31 members of the public during the Feb. 1 council meeting, with the hope that it would allow the city to return to conducting business effectively.
Due to the confidential nature of personnel matters, the city does not have access to information related to the school district’s investigation beyond what has been published in the media or otherwise shared publicly. For that reason, the council said they will “refrain from reaching any conclusions,” but “will continue to monitor the matter…and consider its options as more information becomes available.”
City Attorney Nubia Goldstein previously explained, “A censure or reprimand, in essence, is passing judgment on allegations and facts that have to be vetted in public as part of a public hearing.” The joint statement acts as a warning, it is not a disciplinary action. No findings of misconduct are necessary to make a joint statement or admonishment in regard to an elected official’s misconduct or alleged conduct because it’s not disciplinary.
PATTERSON CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC STATEMENT REGARDING ALLEGATIONS OF INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT BY MAYOR MCCORD: At the February 1st City Council meeting, the Patterson City Council conducted a public hearing to consider possible actions concerning the allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mayor Dennis McCord and to hear from concerned Patterson residents on this item.
The City Council finds the allegations against the Mayor serious and troubling. The protection of children is a fundamental City value. The City Council does not condone any type of inappropriate conduct with a minor, including inappropriate communications with a minor. Such conduct runs counter to City values. However, the allegations are currently part of disciplinary action in a personnel matter being conducted by the Patterson Joint Unified School District. The school district’s internal personnel investigation has not concluded. The City Council’s knowledge of the details of the allegations are limited as the school district’s personnel matters are confidential. The information available to the City Council regarding the details of the allegations are only what is available to the public and reported in the media. The City Council believes the appropriate authorities are handling this matter and for that reason the City Council will refrain from reaching any conclusions concerning matters that are not within the City’s jurisdiction to address. The City Council will continue to monitor the matter and will consider its options as more information becomes available.
City residents are entitled to a City government led by officials with the highest levels of integrity, respect and personal behavior. City government can only be effective if it has the public‘s confidence. The City Council takes all comments and concerns from members of the public very seriously. The allegations have placed the Mayor under a cloud of suspicion and diminished public confidence in City government. This matter has been a distraction to the effective conduct of City business.
Until any disciplinary proceedings are concluded or legal action is taken by the appropriate authorities, the City Council must return to effectively conducting City business. The City Council’s focus must be on improving the City. The City Council urges the Mayor to carefully reflect on the public outcry regarding the allegations, the loss of the public’s trust and the numerous requests for his resignation. City residents have the right to expect the highest level of integrity, respect and personal behavior of its elected officials.
During the meeting Mayor Pro-Tem Dominic Farinha read his personal statement regarding the matter. Farinha was absent from the previous meeting during which the remaining three council members released their statements.
FARINHA: As an elected official who has taken the oath of office and served multiple terms, I find the accusations against Mayor McCord very concerning. The subject matter contained within the accusations is something I thought I would never hear while in office nor is it content that I would even remotely connect with the current Mayor or any sitting member of Council.
In general terms, and not directed at anyone specifically, I, being part of the City Council, do not condone any type of inappropriate communication with a minor and any type of said conduct is in conflict with City ethics and principals.
Speaking to current facts, the accusations against Mr. McCord are currently part of a disciplinary action in a personnel matter being conducted by the Patterson Joint Unified School District and it still is an ongoing matter. The City Council’s knowledge of the details is very limited due to the matter being held confidential.
The information that the City Council is aware of regarding the accusations is the same information that the public, including the media, has access to.
“While I am not qualified to speak to Mr. McCord’s innocence or guilt, I do suspect that more information germane to this investigation is just below the surface and that the total and collective attention given to this subject has been myopic in scope. It is also important to point out that the United States Constitution and the justice system in place states that a person is innocent until proven guilty.
The content that needs to be addressed is how this topic is affecting City business. A City’s Council focus must be on city business and not have our attention sidelined by controversies and the public outcries that follow them. Members of council have had to lead and conduct meetings due to multiple Mayoral absences.
Moreover, we have had a substantial amount of time dedicated to public comment covering this subject that have extended the length of business meetings. Now I do strongly feel that public comment is vital to a City being informed from citizens and groups, but controversies that persist over time can have a deleterious effect on municipal and business matters.
Again, what I am emphasizing is that the City Council’s focus must be on municipal matters and would hope that Mayor McCord will choose an action that will address the loss of public’s trust of his seat.
As my statement on this matter reaches closer to conclusion, I would like to insert some compassion into it as well.
I have served with Dennis McCord since 2014 and have enjoyed our time on the Council together. He has honorably served his country in the military, he has donated countless hours towards community betterment through the Patterson Lions Clubs and I feel, most special of all, he has witnessed his wonderful sons grow up to become Eagle Scouts.
Dennis, I know you are larger than this, you are better than this and will you heal from this and I wish the sincere best for you and your family whom I know is suffering tremendously from this devastating ordeal.
This process to address the conduct and accusations in question that the City Council is entangled in currently is very painful for many involved, but it is a necessary step to address a scandal that has grown too much attention and achieved too much inertia for us to look away. The City Council’s focus must be on improving the City and addressing future capacity for onward growth. I implore Mayor McCord to carefully consider all of the input from the public and make a decision that places the weight on the side of the City.
The citizens of Patterson expect the highest level of respect, intellectual honesty and behavioral decorum from the people they have elected to serve them, especially the Mayor. It is due time that those essential and trusted characteristics be demonstrated now.
