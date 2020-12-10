I would like to address a comment made by a woman 2 weeks ago. I am really bothered by this and I feel it should be clarified. I would like to confirm the information in regards to our newest councilwoman Shivaugn Alves residency in Patterson. I live right across the street from Ms. Alves in Patterson and have been a neighbor for over 13 years. She is most definitely living in her home in Patterson. I also wonder which neighbors this person is speaking too, because I am a neighbor and no one ever came over to speak with me or my family. We would have verified that councilwoman Alves does live in her home. I know of many other neighbors around her home that can all vouch for her living there. Again I can and will vouch for her regarding his issue. Congratulations Shivaugn Alves on your win.
Rosemary Marroquin
