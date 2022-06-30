Residents in the unincorporated area of Grayson undertook a sponsored community clean up on June 18. From 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. residents were able to dispose of trash and refuse items at the Grayson Community Center. Four forty-yard dumpsters were filled during the day. Supervisor Channce Condit and the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District were on hand to assist residents.
In continuation of his efforts to bring this service to every unincorporated community and cut down on illegal dumps within District 5, Supervisor Condit worked with County staff to identify funds to support the effort. In reference to the event, Condit said, “Residents have made it clear this type of service is a priority for their community and it’s great to see them take advantage of this opportunity. It enhances our community pride and discourages illegal dumps. I want to thank the Grayson Community Services District & Fire Chiefs Keith Bowen and Jeff Gregory for all their assistance.”
This was the fifth unincorporated community clean up in twelve months with another happening in Empire this week.
For additional information please contact: Russell Richards-Fowler 209-525-6474 or 209-595-0365.
