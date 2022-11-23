Court order further delays Del Puerto Reservoir Project

A ruling handed down in the Stanislaus County Superior Court determined that the Final Environmental Impact Report prepared for the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project is deficient. The Del Puerto Water District was ordered to decertify the EIR and vacate approval of the project.
The ruling by Judge John R. Mayne specifies, “The Court finds Petitioner’s argument on the realignment of Del Puerto Road compelling. The EIR is deficient because it did not adequately address the planned relocation of Del Puerto Canyon Road.”
The relocation of Del Puerto Canyon Road is a key element of the project, listed within the project overview. Mayne’s ruling considers that Stanislaus County has already rejected a proposed realignment and relies heavily on specific wording of the EIR.
Quoting the EIR, Mayne’s ruling states, ”’Any alignment revision would…’ [the EIR] uses the subjunctive tense and leaves the reader with the sense that the roadway is basically in place and that modification may occur, which are minor. In fact, there is no indication and no serious contention that the current alignment is viable.”
The “environmental petitioners” listed in court documents as Sierra Club, California Native Plant Society, Center for Biological Diversity, and Friends of the River raised five separate issues in the CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) lawsuit against the DPWD, with San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors listed as a Real Party in Interest.
The petitioners’ contentions concerned (a) the adequacy of the project description, (b) the environmental impacts inadequately inform the public, (c) the mitigation measures are insufficiently outlined, (d) transportation is not sufficiently addressed, (e) whether the EIR provides sufficient details to inform the public in a way that allows meaningful consideration.
Mayne addressed each of the claims, citing case study and law throughout his responses.
Regarding the petitioner’s environmental impacts claims, specifically as they relate to the impact on some wildlife, Mayne’s ruling determined, “The question is not whether the tests could be better but whether the tests done are sufficiently credible. The studies showed that the Project would have potentially significant impacts on special-status species and provides sufficient information for the public.”
Regarding petitioner’s claims that the mitigation measures insufficiently described other alleged effects of the project, Mayne ruled, “Courts may not weigh conflicting evidence to determine who has the better argument. The EIR provides for mitigation measures for the construction traffic, biological, air quality, seismic and geological hazards.” He continues, “The fact that the U.S. Department of Reclamation, a separate agency, might theoretically someday alter Delta pumping operations is not a reasonably foreseeable future phase of the Project and therefore, does not have to be identified.”
Mayne’s ruling determined that with the exception of the relocation of Del Puerto Canyon Road, “The EIR reasonably defines project objectives and the proponents have a right to determine those objectives.”
According to the project description, the purpose of the reservoir project is to store approximately 85,000 acre-feet of water “...in an area that has experienced extreme volatility in its water supplies due to hydrologic and regulatory restrictions related to the delivery of water supplies south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.”
The court’s ruling has further delayed the project’s timeline but has not dealt a crushing blow to the public agencies and those who rely on their management of water resources to irrigate land.
In response to the court’s ruling, a joint statement was released by DPWD General Manager Anthea Hansen and Chris White, the Executive Director of the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority. The statement reads, “We are pleased that the court has largely dismissed this CEQA challenge and upheld our ability to move forward with minor changes, and we will continue to work with our agency partners and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.
“The Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project is critical to our water resource planning efforts. It will not only increase water supply reliability and promote environmental sustainability, but
also solve the issue of flooding along Del Puerto Creek and the surrounding community of
Patterson. Our agencies collectively serve more than 2,600 landowners whose farmland
produces several billions of dollars-worth of economic activity for the local economy. We know
that we are going to face more dry years in the future, which is why our region needs storage
projects that allow us to retain water during years when it is plentiful for use during droughts.
“We have spent a great amount of time and resources carefully designing and planning the Del
Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project to mitigate potential environmental impacts both during and
after construction. We are pleased that the court has largely dismissed this CEQA challenge and upheld our ability to move forward with minor changes, and we will continue to work with our agency partners and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.”
Hansen confirmed that supplemental documentation to address the EIR deficiency is already in process, however it is not expected to be complete by Jan. 25 when the parties are due back in court.
For more information about the Del Puerto Reservoir Project visit https://delpuertocanyonreservoir.com/index
