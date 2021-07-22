COVID-19 is increasing in California and in Stanislaus County. Stanislaus County saw an abrupt rise in cases late last week, nearly doubling from the week prior. This increase is being driven by the Delta variant and many people who are not fully vaccinated. Only 45% of Stanislaus County residents aged 12 years old and older are fully vaccinated, leaving most adolescents and adults unprotected and at risk for COVID-19.
There is much unknown about the Delta variant, such as whether this variant causes more severe disease, but we do know that this variant is about 2 times more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain. A single dose of Pfizer has been shown to be around 30% effective against the Delta variant. Public Health urges all those 12 years old and older who have not completed their vaccine series to get their second dose as soon as possible. Previous infections offer some protection against the Delta variant but less than vaccination, especially in those 65 years and older. All people, regardless of whether they have previously had COVID-19 or not, should be vaccinated for the best protection against this deadly virus.
Our vaccines are still protective against the Delta variant, but a little less so than against strains of COVID-19 that were circulating last year. No vaccine is 100% protective. With this highly infectious Delta variant spreading, fully vaccinated people may want the extra protection of wearing a mask indoors. If you or someone in your household is 65 or older, has risk factors for COVID-19, or has any conditions or medications that lower your immune system, thereby lowering your chances of developing immunity from the vaccine, Public Health recommends wearing a mask indoors. All unvaccinated people are required to mask indoors as per State mandate.
With the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County, the most effective way of slowing the spread is becoming fully vaccinated against the virus. The vaccines are free to all individuals ages 12 and over regardless of immigration status. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-540-0473
To schedule an appointment. For more information on mobile clinics and other vaccination sites, please visit www.schsa.org/coronavirus/.
