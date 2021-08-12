The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state of California has risen to 3,969,722 as of August 11. The number of total deaths is now at 63,976 in the state.
Stanislaus County has reported 61,061 positive cases. A total of 58,381 are presumed recovered as of August 10. There are 1,100 deaths reported by Stanislaus County.
As of August 10 the County reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total active number of infections up to 1,580.
Patterson reports 2,732 total positive cases and 37 deaths.
Since July 29 the County reports 70 new COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalized. There have been 14 COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the ICU in that time frame.
According to data provided to the City by Stanislaus County Health Services Agency 70% of vaccine eligible Patterson residents are fully vaccinated, and 56% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comparatively, the County is 47% fully vaccinated and 13% partially vaccinated.
