Stanislaus County Public Health will be opening COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all individuals identified in Phase 1B starting Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Phase 1B includes people employed in sectors of education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.
Stanislaus County has vaccinated most individuals over the age of 50 in Phase 1B.
While vaccine supplies currently remain limited, Stanislaus County is optimistic that its vaccine allocation will increase soon.
Stanislaus County is home to over 150,000 individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. To ensure vaccines are equitably accessible to as many eligible residents as possible, Public Health is also working on expanding its mobile clinic options and closed Point of Dispensing (POD) soon. As vaccine supplies increase to Stanislaus County, more providers and local pharmacies will be able to vaccinate community members.
Last week, the OptumServe testing site in West Modesto was also converted into a vaccination site by the State.
While the County is working on vaccinating as many residents as possible, it is extremely important for all residents to continue following safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These precautions include wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, washing hands often, staying 6 feet from others whenever in public places, and getting tested if exposed to someone with COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms. These steps, along with the vaccines, are essential in ending the pandemic by stopping the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the community.
Vaccines are available to individuals who live and/or work in Stanislaus County. Proof of employment or residency will be verified. Community members are encouraged to visit www.schsa.org/coronavirus for more information. Vaccines and clinic related updates will also be posted on StanEmergency social media platforms.
