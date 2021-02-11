COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed this week

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that has operated at Creekside Middle School for the last two weeks will be closed this week.
The clinic is operated by Stanislaus County Public Health in partnership with Patterson Joint Unified School District, Del Puerto Health Care District, and the City of Patterson.
Expectations among those agencies were that the clinic would continue operating on a weekly basis and would remain at CMS as long as there continued to be vaccine availability. Unfortunately, the delay of vaccination distribution has prevented the County from officially being able to make any commitment to the continued operation in Patterson.
And it’s not just the Patterson clinic that is being affected.
Public health officials have reported that they don’t know how many vaccines the County will be allocated any given week. Vaccines are first distributed to healthcare providers before they are distributed to one of the four county vaccine clinics located in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale, and Patterson.
The vaccination clinics in Modesto, Turlock, and Oakdale remain open to administer vaccines to individuals identified in phase 1A or who are 65 years or older.
