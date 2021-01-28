COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Patterson

Stanislaus County Public Health announces the opening of its fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Patterson CA in partnership with City of Patterson, Patterson Joint Unified School District, and Del Puerto Health Care District.
The Clinic will be held at Creekside Middle School on the corner of American Eagle Drive and Peregrine Drive on Friday, Jan. 29.
Gates will open for queueing at 7 a.m., vaccine administration will begin at 9 a.m. The clinic will close at 6 p.m., or when all doses have been administered.
Residents are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.
This clinic is an addition to the clinics already operating at Modesto Center Plaza, California State University Stanislaus, and Gladys Lemmons Senior Center - Oakdale.
Vaccines will be provided to Stanislaus County Residents who are prioritized in phase 1A, and seniors aged 65 and older.
Individuals from other counties who work in Stanislaus County maybe able to receive the vaccines if they are eligible under phase 1A.
Proof of residence or employment will be required.
Due to limited availability of vaccines, the clinic will only be able to provide 500 doses at the site.
For up to date information on the Stanislaus County Vaccination Clinics, please visit http://www.schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.
Please follow StanEmergency social media channels for additional notifications regarding clinic openings.
