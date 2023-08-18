With the immunity people have built up from vaccines, boosters and previous infections, many people aren’t worried about getting sick. However, covid hospitalizations and positive cases have been going up nationwide. From June 12th to August 6th there has been a 10.1% increase in test positivity according to state data, and according to the CDC 17.3% of positive cases are being caused by a subvariant called EG.5 or Eris.
The good news is that Patterson isn’t seeing a big uptick in cases. Del Puerto Health Center Medical Director Jose Rodriguez says his office diagnoses about six cases of Covid a week and that’s on trend with what they’ve seen in recent months.
EG.5 is a subvariant of Omicron and a strain of the XBB variant. Eris originally appeared in November of 2021, although in recent months it has been one of the leading causes of cases. This subvariant differs by containing mutations that vaccines and immunity may not cover. Although this variant is increasing numbers rapidly, the numbers are low and reasonable. Along with EG.5 on a rise, experts believe human behavior is another big cause of this uptick. With summer vacations, people taking less precautions and school starting, many could predict a small rise to take place.
Eris is something that experts are keeping their eye on. It may be small however, just like any variant it has the potential to cause a major outbreak similar to its relative—Omicron. According to the CDC, a booster will be coming in the fall that’s targeting the EG.5’s strain, the XBB variant. The future looks hopeful due to this vaccine however, experts say the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or anyone at high risk should take precautions. Wearing a mask and avoiding indoor dining could be a lifesaving decision. For more information on EG.5 or covid visit the CDC’s website. https://www.cdc.gov/index.htm
